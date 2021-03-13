Redwood Valley FFA members compete in Ag Bowl

On Wednesday, Feb. 24, Redwood Valley FFA members competed in Southwest Minnesota State University’s ninth Ag Bowl Scholarship Invitational. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, this year’s event was held virtually.

According to a story on the SMSU website, this year’s event had its highest participation ever with 724 students competing—nearly 100 more than last year—from 55 schools. All 19 Career Development Event (CDE) competitions were virtual, either via Zoom or through SMSU’s D2L system. A total of 25 schools were new to the competition this year.

Redwood Valley FFA members made their school and community proud with their performance in the Ag Bowl competitions. Results were as follows:

Ag Mechanics - 10th out of 17 teams; Gina Huhnerkoch - 15th place individual; Savannah Nordby - 19th; Levi Stoneberg - 47th; Joshua Pettis - 49th.

Best Informed Greenhand

Taia Koplin - 4th place; Brode Lydick - 9th; Lauren Dolezal - 11th.

Creed Speaking

Lauren Dolezal - 2nd place. Lauren received $250 scholarship to SMSU.

Crops - 2nd out of 12 teams; Jaydon Estebo - 2nd place individual. Jaydon received $250 scholarship to SMSU; Carter Brandt - 4th; Noah U'ren - 5th.

Employment Skills

Taia Koplin - 10th place.

Fish and Wildlife - 13th out of 31 teams; Mason Beermann - 22nd place individual; Brode Lydick - 59th; Jack Frank - 63rd; Hunter Rebstock - 71st; Andrew Beran - 75th.

Meats

Talon Two Clouds - 34th place.

Small Animal/Vet Science - 9th out of 29 teams; Catherine Maddock - 3rd place individual; Maggie Wertish - 28th; Hannah Clennon - 72nd; Ariana Shaw-Kerkhoff - 81st.

“We are all extremely proud of these FFA members and look forward to what the rest of the year has in store for the Redwood Valley FFA Chapter!” said Donavan Phoenix, Redwood Valley High School Agricultural Instructor and FFA Co-Advisor.