February Redwood Valley Middle School Cardinals of the Month - Grade 5

5th grade Cardinals of the Month for February are Haniyotan Win Pendleton, Fletcher Leach, Kaelynn Welsh, Quentin Downwind, and Tiara Thompson.

Why Haniyotan Win was nominated: Haniyotan is a dedicated learner. She is always the first to give me a cheerful thumbs up to let me know that she's ready and willing to learn! During group collaboration, she is a wonderful contributor and helps to keep the group of distance learners on task. I can rely on her to take learning seriously and show her best. She is a calm and steady presence who takes being a good student to heart. Honey Girl shows what it means to be a student the Cardinal Way!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? What I enjoy most about being a student at RVMS is that my classmates and teachers are always very nice and kind to me even though I am distance learning when I talk to them they are always very kind. What are your hobbies or interests? Some of my hobbies are basketball, helping with my baby siblings, and also I love to help my grandma cook for events. Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Some words of wisdom I’d like to share with others is to never be afraid to ask questions. Because the teachers at RVMS will gladly help and answer your questions. You should also never give up whether it's on an assignment, or during sports, during anything you should never give up.

Why Fletcher was nominated: Fletcher works hard and is a fun student to be around. He elevates our class with his practical ideas and positive contributions. He is a leader in the classroom academically and comes to school with a positive attitude every single day. What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I like the classes, especially math and science. I like that teachers trust us and we have more independence. What are your hobbies or interests? My main hobby/interest is hockey. I have been playing from when I was 3, or for 9 years. I like playing video games with my friends. I also like playing with my siblings. Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? To always follow the Cardinal Code at all times and always work to the best of your ability. Also be kind to all, treat others how you want to be treated.

Why Kaelynn was nominated: Kaelynn is a leader in and out of the classroom. Her calm demeanor and high level of maturity is constantly being upheld. She works extremely hard on her school work which transitions into phenomenal scores. Kaelynn is highly respectful and is always doing things the right way. She is the epitome and of an all-around student. Great job Kaelynn! What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy seeing my friends and getting to meet new teachers throughout the school year. What are your hobbies or interests? In the winter I like to play hockey with the Redwood Area 12U girls team. And in the summer I spend most of my time at the lake and doing summer hockey camps. Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? My words of wisdom are try your hardest in school, never give up, and set goals for the future.

Why Quentin was nominated: Quentin is an exemplary student. He works hard and holds himself to a high standard. This is evident in the consistent quality of his work. He participates in classroom discussions and always adds excellent ideas. Quentin always has a positive attitude and gets along with everyone. And from what I hear he is an awesome gamer! What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? There are more fun things to do.What are your hobbies or interests? Watch TV, play video games, play outside and sleep. Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Do your homework.

Why Tiara was nominated: Tiara was nominated this month because of her desire to improve her math skills. She has been working tirelessly on skills that were difficult for her at the beginning of the unit. She has put a lot of time and energy in and now is starting to see some success because of her great attitude and her work ethic. Keep up the great work! What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy having really nice and kind people at school. I like that everyone is responsible and follow the rules right. I also like being there because I like when we get to play games and sports. Also I like to talk to friends. What are your hobbies or interests? I like to play basketball and like to dance/TikTok. I also like to skateboard and like to play online games with friends.Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Be kind to others and listen to teachers good so you can get good grades and spread positivity.