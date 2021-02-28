Third graders learn dance form to pay tribute to Black History Month

Physical Education teacher, Jeremiah Oyetunji, taught his third grade students at Reede Gray Elementary School a dance form, Steppin’ and Stompin’, that created awareness of Black History Month (February). Mr. O said Steppin’ and Stompin’ is a form of dance where dancers use their bodies to make music. “By Steppin’ and Stompin’, we were paying tribute and homage to the many African Americans who came before us, and who are still present today, who are actively Steppin’ and Stompin’ to inspire change, equality, and unity,” Oyetunji said.