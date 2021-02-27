Maddock honored as Redwood Falls FFA Member of the Month

Submitted

The Redwood Valley FFA chapter awarded Catherine Maddock with the Member of the Month Award.

This award is given to those who show a true commitment to the chapter and work hard to help the chapter grow. Catherine is a prime example of what FFA members should strive to be, and has gone above and beyond to help our chapter. In FFA, Catherine competes in the Small Animals/Vet Science CDE, and loves attending the monthly FFA chapter meetings. Outside of FFA, Catherine is busy with 4-H and Knowledge Bowl and competes in Track and Field. She also raises sheep and chickens. Catherine is always ready to help out and shows the values of FFA in her words and actions everyday. The Redwood Valley Chapter is honored to have Catherine as part of the group and can’t wait to see what she will accomplish in and outside of FFA in the future.