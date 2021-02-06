Snow Week at Wabasso Public School next week

Sean Ellertson

Wabasso Public School is celebrating Snow Week, Feb. 8 -12. Students will have the following Dress Up Days: Monday - Dress to Impress vs. Unimpress, Tuesday - Jersey/College Shirt; Wednesday - Favorite Movie Character; Thursday - Groutfit vs Tie Dye; Friday - Spirit Day. Pictured are the WHS Snow Queen and King candidates, front from left: Cassidy Irlbeck, Allison Jesse, Sarah Klann, Mataya Nelson, and McKenna Rohlik. Back: Mason Dallenbach, Jaxon Fischer, Gabriel Martin, Samuel Rudenick, and Hunter Taylor. Coronation is at 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 9. Parents are able to attend and it will be live-streamed for others to enjoy.