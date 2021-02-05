Redwood Area School District return to school plan approved

The Redwood Area Schools COVID Committee met the last week of January and adopted a plan to transition to an in person learning model that affects all grade levels.

Superintendent Becky Cselovszki said they are ready to welcome students back to school. “The staff at RASD has worked hard all year to keep our students safe. We continue to be vigilant with mitigation, but need to see our students each day to maximize learning,” she said. “We will proceed with caution—and enthusiasm.”

Following is the information on the return to school plan as communicated with parents, and found on the school website.

The district has to comply with guidelines set forth by the state of Minnesota. These include additional prep time for our teaching staff and transitions of no more than three grades at a time per building site. With those factors here is our return plan:

Pre K-6 students returned to their respective buildings on Tuesday, Jan. 5. By Feb. 9, a few minor changes will be made. Preschool will be back to a larger group, specialists at Reede Gray will return to their classrooms, and small group interventions will also be allowed. All other mitigations in place continue as they are currently. There were a few adjustments that have been previously announced and communicated at the Middle School also.

There will be a transition day on Monday, Feb. 8 for teachers to plan and rearrange anything that is necessary. There will be no school PreK-12 on Feb. 8. SACC will be available for registered families.

•Grades 7-8 at the Middle School and grades 9-10 at the High School will commence the in person learning model (everyday) on Tuesday, Feb. 9.

•Grades 11-12 will resume in person on Monday, Feb. 22.

Please also note that the school calendar will be altered starting in March to comply with the executive order on teacher planning time. The district will have an early release for students each Wednesday. Preschool will run until 2:50 on Wednesdays starting in March. Release time will be 1:15 at Reede Gray (K-4) and 1:30 at the MS/HS for grades 5-12. The first date will be Wednesday, March 3 and it will be each Wednesday for the remainder of the year.

With these changes, we realize social distancing is compromised, therefore it is important to continue to follow all other mitigations in place with fidelity—masking, handwashing and sanitizing, cleaning, seating charts, etc. In addition, teachers need to maintain six feet from students when possible. The district is excited to have our students back in school, but we want this to be a safe experience and we also want it to last for the duration of the school year. So we all need to be vigilant.

Families who are not comfortable with this learning model have the option to opt-out to distance learning. If this is something you choose to do, please contact your site level office, K-grade 10 by Feb. 5 and grades 11-12 by Feb. 19.