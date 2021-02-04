Feasibility study for Reede Gray Elementary considered by School Board

The Redwood Area School Board met in regular session on Monday evening, Jan. 25. Due to the pandemic, the meeting was available to the public via Zoom.

Reede Gray Elementary is the oldest building in the district and the Board has decided a feasibility study should be conducted to determine factors to consider on needed repairs or renovations (or possible replacement) of the facility. Two firms made presentations to the Board on their proposal to do the study, SitelogIQ and WOLD Architects.

The Board will study and discuss the two proposals at a board work session on Feb. 9 and possibly be prepared to select one at the Feb. 23 regular board meeting.

The School Calendar was revised to reflect early outs, beginning in March on Wednesday afternoons, for additional state mandated teacher prep time.

Consent agenda items approved:

•authorize administration to apply for Title VI (Native American fund) and Federal Impact Aid to use within the K-12 program.

•Resignations: Dillon Thooft, Assistant Track Coach - effective 1/25; Shawn Cilek, Co-Head Cross Country Coach - eff. 1/25; Lindsey Stage, Cardinal Kids Club - eff. 1/8; and Virgil Felt, Scoreboard/Display Board & Community Access Channel position - eff. end of school year.

•Employment: Alexis Martin, Cardinal Kids Club; Nicole Deprez, Project AWARE Coordinator, Director of Mental Health and Family Engagement. Long-term substitutes: Shelby Thor, Chemistry; Jordan Kohout, Social Studies.

A School Board Workshop is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, from 5 to 8 p.m.

The next regular School Board Meeting is Monday, Feb. 22 at 7 p.m.