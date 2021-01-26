RVMS December Cardinals of the Month - Grade 8

Submitted

December 8th grade Cardinals of the Month at RVMS are Addison Schmidt, Cali Johnson, Cayden Johnson-Mariner, Julia Lang, and Tevin Sivixay.

Addison Schmidt Why Addison was nominated: Addison has been a great student to have in class. She is conscientious, friendly, and is a great role model in class. She does her work with the upmost effort, and strives to do her best work at all times. She is nice and polite to her teachers and her peers. I greatly appreciate her attitude and effort throughout the year. Keep up the great work.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I usually like going to the RVHS games with my friends and stuff but we sadly couldn’t do that this year. But I really like all my teachers this year and they're really trying to make everything work right now and they're not giving up.

What are your hobbies? Some of my hobbies are to hang out with family, friends, and play sports. In a normal season I participate in volleyball, track, at RVMS and then I swim over the winter. Sadly I only had two games this season and for the rest of my sports besides volleyball we couldn’t have anything.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? To work hard because it pays off especially with being online it helps that much more to take notes and to write stuff down.

Cali Johnson Why Cali was nominated: Cali is an outstanding young lady who always brings a sincere smile and great energy to the room. She works hard and never settles for what her potential is. Cali is a great leader and wonderful asset to our school!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy that I can be myself in school and I am able to have a lot of laughs with my friends and teachers.

What are your hobbies? I play sports including basketball, volleyball, and track. I like to hang out with my friends and do things to stay active. I also like to play Mario Cart (PS. I beat the tame). I love to hang out with family.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Be yourself no matter what anyone else thinks or says. And don’t forget smiles change the world and HAVE FUN!

Cayden Johnson-Mariner Why Cayden was nominated: Cayden has been nominated for Cardinal of the Month because of his consistent and continual efforts in following the Cardinal Way. He has shown responsibility by communicating with his teachers and collaboration by participating in class during distance learning. His teachers appreciate his leadership in the class both in person and online.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? Getting to have responsibilities, spending time with friends, and being able to have sports this year.

What are your hobbies? I enjoy reading, playing sports, playing my trombone in band and spending time with family and friends.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? When things are tough push through and try your best.

Julia Lang Why Julia was nominated: Julia is a wonderful representative of our school. She’s consistently here with a great attitude and friendly with all students and staff. She works hard and always participates in class. Julia is involved as a Cardinal both in and out of the school day.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? What I enjoy most about being a student at RVMS is how supportive the staff and students are. You can always be yourself around them and I really think that’s an important thing to have at school.

What are your hobbies? Some of my hobbies and interests are gymnastics, drawing, and spending time with my friends.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? My words of wisdom are, keep your head up, I know it’s very hard for everyone during these times with Covid and whatever else you might have going on, but keep looking forward and always try to make good out of the tougher situations.

Tevin Sivixay Why Tevin was nominated: Tevin was chosen for Cardinal of the Month for his many positive attributes that he brings to our school. He leads by example and helps others in the classroom who are struggling. Tevin always chooses to do everything the “right” way. He is polite to everyone that he comes into contact with and is well respected by all of his peers. Tevin has a very bright future ahead of him.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? The things I enjoy the most at RVMS are after the RACC and school are connected so we can hang out there, also seeing friends at lunch or walking in the halls with them.

What are your hobbies? Some of my interests are hanging out with friends or going to “parties” and some of my hobbies are working out, running, shopping with friends and biking around.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Join sports, they help so much in life with social skills and your attitude. Also grades may not matter much in middle school but work your butt off to be the best, you deserve the future that you want but to get that you need to work hard. Also enjoy life and the people you have in it, not everyone is going to be around forever.