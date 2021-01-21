Ming Lin wins Spelling Bee at Redwood Valley Middle School
Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette
The Redwood Valley Middle School District Spelling Bee took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19.
Winning 1st place was 7th grader Ming Lin; 2nd place was 7th grader Jace Berg; 3rd place was 8th grader Cayden Johnson-Mariner.
Ming advances to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held on Feb. 2 at the RACC.
Participants included the following students.
5th grade: Nathaniel Easterling, Malia Hanks, Margaret Joyce, and Matthew Kaden.
6th grade: Dylan Curry, Adonis Erler, Blaine Jacobson, Madilynn Luckhardt, Kimberlyn Miketey, Tyler Robinson, and Nevaeh Tucker.
7th grade: Jace Berg, Ming Lin, and Addison Thomes.
8th grade: Cayden Johnson-Mariner.