Ming Lin wins Spelling Bee at Redwood Valley Middle School

Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette

The Redwood Valley Middle School District Spelling Bee took place on Tuesday, Jan. 19. 

(Top) Fifteen students in grades 5 through 8 particpated in the RVMS Spelling Bee on Jan. 19—pictured front, from left: Dylan Curry, Nathaniel Easterling, Matthew Kaden, Tyler Robinson, Addison Thomes, Malia Hanks, and Kimberlyn Miketey. Back: Ming Lin, Blaine Jacobson, Adonis Erler, Madilynn Luckhardt, Margaret Joyce, Cayden Johnson-Mariner, Jace Berg, and Nevaeh Tucker. The top three finishers in the RVMS Spelling Bee were, from left: Cayden Johnson-Mariner, 3rd place; Ming Lin, 1st place; and Jace Berg, 2nd place.

Winning 1st place was 7th grader Ming Lin; 2nd place was 7th grader Jace Berg; 3rd place was 8th grader Cayden Johnson-Mariner.

Ming advances to the Regional Spelling Bee, which will be held on Feb. 2 at the RACC. 

Participants included the following students. 

5th grade: Nathaniel Easterling, Malia Hanks, Margaret Joyce, and Matthew Kaden.

6th grade: Dylan Curry, Adonis Erler, Blaine Jacobson, Madilynn Luckhardt, Kimberlyn Miketey, Tyler Robinson, and Nevaeh Tucker.

7th grade: Jace Berg, Ming Lin, and Addison Thomes.

8th grade: Cayden Johnson-Mariner.