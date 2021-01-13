December Cardinals of the Month - Grade 5

Submitted

5th grade December Cardinals of the Month are Aubrey Corder, Casen Myers, Emma Linsmeier, Eva Serrano, and Taylar Nelson.

Why Aubrey was nominated: Aubrey Corder is a caring and thoughtful 5th grader. She is so respectful. Every day she comes into my classroom at lunchtime and tells me to have a good lunch. I can count on her to say hello in the morning and to tell me to have a good day and goodbye as she leaves. Aubrey is cheerful and works hard. She shows she is a collaborator by paying close attention in class and doing a great job of participating by answering questions and joining in the discussion. Her responsibility shows through with her attention to detail, coming to class on time prepared, and taking pride in her work. Aubrey is a wonderful example of the Cardinal Way!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I like school because then I can learn and make friends and help people follow the arrows and wear their mask. It is just such a good school and I would not want to be at any other school.

What are your hobbies? My hobbies are collecting rocks.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? My advice to everyone is stay cheerful and work hard because they got this and that if they see something wrong, like if someone is not following the arrows their mask, that they should tell them. Please wear their mask at all cost because we have to protect others from Covid and to keep others safe.

Why Casen was nominated: Casen is a dream to have in class. He is highly respectful of his classmates and staff members. His drive to be good at everything he does is a testament to his character. Casen's personality is one of his best qualities. His fun-loving attitude and personality are infectious. He includes everyone in his class and treats them as if they were his best friends. Casen often contributes to class discussions and provides well-thought-out responses. His willingness to put himself out there, never give up, and be a leader in the classroom is greatly appreciated. Casen is amazing and is the epitome of what it means to be the Cardinal of the Month.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I enjoy most is seeing friends more often.

What are your hobbies? Helping my dad with the sheep.

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Just stay out of trouble.

Why Emma was nominated: Emma has been nominated for Cardinal of the Month because of her amazing, positive attitude. She always has a smile on her face and is willing to try whatever the task is at hand. Emma looks for the classmate who needs a partner or checks the room for something that she can help clean up. Emma takes risks with her learning, by happily participating in class, even when she doesn't know if her answers are correct. Keep up the good work, Emma!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? What I most enjoy about being a student at RVMS is the kind teachers, but it's not just the teachers, it's all the kind staff, too. The amazing lunches the lunch ladies make for the school. The positive energy the school gives off, and all the fun things you get to do.

What are your hobbies? Some of my hobbies are hockey. I am on the Redwood 12u hockey team. Another one is art. I am not the best at art but it is so fun. I also like baking and I like to make cakes, cookies, cupcakes, and brownies. Some of my interests are dogs. I have a dog named Buddy. One more is I love to go swimming, we have our own swimming pool and it if so fun

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? All I have is be kind to others because it will truly make someone's day and last have big dreams and reach for the stars because if you put your mind to it I know that you can do it so dream big and always wonder.

Why Eva was nominated: Eva Serrano is a joy to have in class. She is sweet and kind and always considers others. She adds to class discussion with great participation. She is an independent worker and a self-starter. Eva always puts in the effort to do her very best!

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? Everyone is so nice and I enjoy being a part of RVMS students!

What are your hobbies? I want to become a basketball player, and my hobby is singing and coloring!

Do you have any words of wisdom to offer to others? Please be kind and respect others and treat others the way you want to be treated. Don’t bully people just because the way they look, you don’t know what goes on in their life. So treat people the way they deserve to be.

Why Taylar was nominated: Taylar is an exceptional student with a knack for the fine details. She works extremely hard in making sure her schoolwork is the best product she can produce. She pays close attention in class and can be counted on to provide input. Taylar is a caring and respectful classmate. She is highly motivated to be the best and is consistently following the Cardinal Way in everything she does. We are proud of everything Taylar has accomplished this year.

What do you enjoy about being a student at R.V.M.S.? I like how easy it is for me to learn here, and I enjoy how all my teachers are nice.

What are your hobbies? I love gymnastics, football, basketball, skateboarding, and I also love sleeping.