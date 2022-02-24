Regenerative farming is the answer for Ten Creek Range and Stoney Creek Farm

Ava Lund, Redwood Gazette

Fifth generation farmer, Karlie Wellnitz, and her husband Cody, founded Ten Creek Range in March of 2018. Ten Creek Range is a free range, zero hormone beef, pork and poultry company that practices regenerative farming. The company name came from the location of Karlie's family's farm, Stoney Creek Farm (located near Delhi), whose original acreage carries 10 watersheds. Karlie is incredibly passionate about clean water as their family's was one of the first farms in the district to be certified in the Minnesota Agricultural Water Quality Certification Program.

Ten Creek Range provides the best beef, pork and poultry to customers all while improving soil health and bettering water quality. Karlie's parents, Dawn and Grant Breitkreutz, Stoney Creek Farm owners, carry Beef Quality Assurance certification to ensure consumers that they can purchase quality goods with confidence. They built the topsoil back that had been eroded by water, wind and conventional farming practices over generations. The Breitkreutz and Wellnitz family achieve this by implementing regenerative farming practices, such as rotational grazing management, a diverse crop rotation, cover crops and zero till.

Their calves at Stoney Creek Farm are vaccinated for diseases as protocol but are never implanted with growth hormones. Any animal that requires antibiotics from becoming ill or injured will be removed from their feeding program. Karlie and Cody said their business values transparency with their customers.

What was once a small part-time job for Cody and Karlie, transformed into a successful business when the pandemic hit and shelves at the grocery store began to empty. The shortage left consumers to rely on small businesses, such as Ten Creek Range. The Wellnitzes donated to families from the community in need, and hundreds of dozens of eggs to local schools for at home deliveries, during quarantine. “That's how communities get better,” said Karlie.

The Wellnitzes are constantly looking to find new ways to help communities by refocusing on food deserts in the state. Food sovereignty is a goal for many Native Americans. Native food ways have been suppressed with genocide, displacement and lack of financial support causing food apartheid. The Lower Sioux has a range of acreage that is open and not occupied by animals. Cody and Karlie hope to one day bring in regenerative farming to attract wildlife and provide a great source of food.

Cody’s grandfather, Richard Eaton, was a part of the White Earth Band who was adopted out of a residential school and had strong ties to the Lower Sioux community. Cody grew up in the community and their girls are students at C̣aƞṡayapi Waḳaƞyeża Owayawa Oṭi, the Head Start center there (where Karlie also works part-time). Their family is deeply invested in doing what they can to help the community grow and succeed.

Dawn and Grant Breitkreutz are the current owners and operators of the Stoney Creek Farm. Grant is also president of the Minnesota State Cattlemen's Association and Dawn is on the executive board for the Soil Health Academy to educate others on soil health. Cody is currently hired to work on the farm as he and Karlie are approaching the beginning stages of the generational transition. Karlie keeps busy aside from the business, caring for their four daughters, Paisley (7), Elsie (3), Charlie (2),and Stevie (1).

The Breitkreutzes were first introduced to regenerative farming when Grant stumbled across his grandfather Leonard Busack's journals on old practices during the Dust Bowl era. Grant recognized the need for change in farming practices over 20 years ago when their cows were dying from the chemical residue left on the crops. He began implementing cover crops to provide their livestock with more winter feed. Before they knew it, the fields with cover crops were doing better than the fields without.

Biodiversity and integration of adaptive grazing practices have restored their soil's ability to produce nutrient dense feed for their cattle. These practices can be done in pastures, row crop acres and gardens by implementing the use of cover crops. Cover crops improve soil health, keep living roots in the soil and allow for grazing cattle all year round.

Regenerative agriculture practices and sustainability practices differ in how their tools are used. Regenerative practices use holistic management style to regenerate soil health by emulating nature and integrating livestock. Regenerative is more environmentally effective than just being organic and sustainable.

When the Wellnitzes first came together, Cody educated Karlie on Native American regenerative farming practices that have been traced back to over hundreds of years. Though regenerative agriculture may seem to become more and more of a trend, these practices are deeply traditional. By using regenerative practices with livestock and inter-seeding, nutrients are pulled to the top of the soil.

“The Three Sisters'' is a cover crop technique used in indigenous cultures. Cody explained that it is a combination of planting corn, beans and squash together. This technique is a natural deterrent and provides more for the ecosystem while less is being taken from the corn.

“The reframe for us with regenerative agriculture is understanding that if there is no wildlife eating a part of your crop, you're not a part of the ecosystem. That's a problem,” said Karlie.

Cody said there are only two more generations of farming left before damage cannot be too easily reversed. He said not only is it cheaper to switch to regenerative farming, more and more farmers are finding the practice to be their only option.

“I understand the hesitation of other producers but it's to a point that we need to do something different on a bigger scale,” said Karlie. She said consumers have a lot of say with how companies will continue to function. Pushing businesses to become carbon neutral is consumer driven. If you put a collective amount of people behind it, it can be done, she said.

Stoney Creek Farm is actively trying to become certified regenerative. Cody said the organization that will be certifying farms and other organizations is still in the process of coming out with the parameters to qualify for regenerative certification.

"As of right now no one is certified regenerative," Cody said. "But we are hoping to be the first farm certified anywhere when everything is set in stone—hopefully by late summer into the fall!"

The biggest thing for the Wellnitzes is educating others on regenerative farming practices. Though they do not get any financial benefit from spreading this knowledge, it is still important to them. Ten Creek Range recently got their Electronic Benefit Transfer permits and plan to take a step back from in-person and focus more on their online presence.

Their end goal is to have the farm be completely open for agri-tourism, allowing people to come and be completely immersed. In time they hope to reduce their farmland and bring back large gardens, provide entertainment and education options, and build a storefront that sources other small Minnesota-based companies.

Ten Creek Range is the Wellnitzes' contribution to the family business. They said they always consider the context of what they are doing. As their business continues to grow, they will always continue using soil health practices. Both Cody and Karlie have a holistic view and remain self-aware of what they are doing. When making decisions, the important question they ask themselves is, "Is it good for the planet? Is it good for us?"

Ten Creek Range products can be purchased online at tencreekrange.com.