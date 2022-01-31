Ava Lund joins Gazette staff

Ava Lund

Editor's Note: I'm pleased to announce that Ava Lund has joined our staff at the Gazette. She will bring to the newspaper the local perspective and presence we've all been missing. I will work with Ava for a time as she becomes familiar with the routine of producing the Gazette each week. Ava was asked to write the following to introduce herself to our readers. Feel free to send news story tips and information to Ava at ALund@cherryroad.com.

Born and raised in the Redwood Falls area, I am thrilled to join the Redwood Falls Gazette team. Daughter of Chad and Amy Lund, I graduated from Redwood Valley High School in 2017. I went on to continue my education at Minnesota State University, Mankato where I received my bachelor of science degree in mass communication and a minor in political science. After graduating the summer of 2021 and moving back home, I examined the possibilities I could bring to the Gazette. Being one who belongs to the Lower Sioux Indian Community, I understand the value of diversity and shedding light on different perspectives. I hope to convey that as a writer here at the Gazette.