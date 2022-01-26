Ava Lund

Come celebrate 25 years of the Redwood Falls Public Library building on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The library is having an open house event with displays of photos and information regarding the process that led to the new building.

With the motto “It Can Be Done”, the building was completed Jan. 22, 1996. Martin Ehlers, an anonymous donor at the time, generously stated that he would match the funds that were raised for the public library. The community came together and raised $525,000, leaving the project to require zero taxpayer dollars. The Redwood Area Library Foundation was responsible for creating this project and the library’s staff are incredibly thankful for the donors.

Connie Lechner has been the Redwood Falls Public Library Director for about 18 months and encourages everyone to come celebrate. Lechner emphasizes how libraries are not only beneficial to communities, but how evident it is that success can come to children who have access to books at an early age.

The library staff invites the public to stop in and enjoy some refreshments and discover the history of what makes this space so wonderful. The Redwood Falls Public Library is located on 509 S. Lincoln St.