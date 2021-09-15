Redwood County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 44% of people fully vaccinated

Diane Pantaleo, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 44% of people living in Redwood County are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 14, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 673,774 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 2% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of Sept. 14 are Cook County (73%), Olmsted County (66%), Hennepin County (64%), Wabasha County (62%) and Ramsey County (60%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Redwood County as of Sept. 14:

How many people in Redwood County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

48% of people in Redwood County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 7,409 people.

44% of people in Redwood County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 6,722 people.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

64% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 3,534,591 people.

58% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 3,217,321 people.

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.