Redwood Gazette to print once per week starting in October

To our readers:

This week, we are announcing a change in our distribution schedules. Beginning Oct. 14, The Redwood Gazette will be printed once weekly. Subscribers will receive their paper on Thursdays.

We anticipate our Thursday editions will increase in size to accommodate additional content. Subscribers will have unlimited access to redwoodfallsgazette.com, where updates are publish daily. As news breaks, you’ll still find it first on redwoodfallsgazette.com, or browse through our e-editions. Like us on Facebook, and you’ll continue to see daily updates and top stories.

No staff reductions directly related to these changes are planned. The search for a new editor continues.

The decision to change our print distribution is part of a much broader digital transformation affecting media companies across the country.

Please note that with this change to print frequency, subscription rates and expiration dates will remain the same. Subscribers with questions, or those seeking cancellations or refunds, can call Lisa Drafall at 530-917-6434.

The Redwood Gazette has been through many transformations since it was established in 1873. Through them all, we’ve remained committed to keeping our readers informed with accurate, enterprising community journalism.

That tradition continues today, and we thank you for your loyalty.