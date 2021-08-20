Seifert addresses Redwood Falls City Council

Christopher Schmitz

Special to the Gazette

At their Aug. 17 meeting, the Redwood Falls City Council was briefed by Marty Seifert of the Coalition of Greater MN Cities on the state of budgets, bonding bills, and the impact of COVID. The Coalition is composed of 100 rural cities that cooperate together on common interests such as government aid, infrastructure, housing, and other necessities.

The City Council approved a request by the Redwood Falls Fire Dept. to deem their 2010 Polaris Ranger and 2010 12’ Trailer as Surplus Property with the intentions to place the ranger and trailer for sale with the profits going to the purchase of 2022 Polaris Ranger Crew Cab and Tandem Axle Trailer. The new Ranger will cost $24,042 and they have budgeted $6,000 for a replacement Tandem Axle Aluminum Trailer.

The City Council approved one parcel in Redwood Falls to become eligible for Forfeited Tax Sale due to delinquent taxes. The parcel number is 88-865-0040 and the address is 315 E. Bridge Street. In order for the County to proceed with the sale, the City of Redwood Falls needs to approve the Certificate of County Board’s Classification of Tax-Forfeited Land. The sale will be scheduled in October unless the city chooses to acquire the land for a public purpose.

The City Council approved Resolution No. 43 of 2021 Drew Street Distribution Relocation DGR Project #421123. The project is being completed to make way for the rebuilding of Drew Street. Currently the poles are located too close to the intersection curbs and the overhead construction does not allow for workers to easily relocate the poles. This also ties into the overall goal of installing the entire electrical system underground. The project is not in the 2021 capital budget. Staff is working to determine the best way to pay for this project and have awarded the bid to Castrejon Incorporated of Blaine, Minnesota in the amount of $589,932.50, which is under the budget estimate of $680,000 for this portion of the project.

City staff recently received inquiry from a private citizen about starting a licensed Taxicab service within the City. Upon receiving this request, Staff met and discussed the current taxicab ordinance, §6.25, and identified and made several changes to the licensing requirements and process, in order to make the taxicab vehicle licensing process more efficient and enhance overall service delivery and public safety. The proposed ordinance includes the removal of the public hearing requirement for all new licenses. The City Council approved the amendment.

The City Council formally established the agenda for the August 31 work session. Agenda items include the VantagePoint Marketing Update and the Bolton & Menk Development Site. They also added a discussion as to any future interest of the property at 315 E Bridge Street.

Additionally, Officer Nickolas Haupt was sworn into office during this meeting.