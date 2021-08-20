Detour for Highway 19 drainage repair starts August 24 near Morton

Courtesy MnDOT

Redwood Gazette

A detour of Highway 19 near Morton will begin August 24 so that crews can complete repairs for drainage issues that were discovered during last year’s slope stabilization project.

The project is located approximately three miles east of Morton. Traffic will be routed on U.S. Highway 71 and Renville County Roads 4 and 5.

The repair will cost $200,000 and be completed by September 14. Please note that the start and end dates could change due to unforeseeable circumstances. The contractor is Carl Bolander and Sons, LLC.

Stay informed

•Follow the project at mndot.gov/d8/projects/hwy19sloperepair

•Join the Southwest Minnesota Facebook group for news, events, and updates

•Follow us on Twitter @MnDOTsouthwest for news, events, and updates

Work zone travel

MnDOT advises travelers to always slow down when approaching every work zone, then navigate through with care and caution. Other reminders:

•Never enter a roadway that has been blocked with barriers or cones

•Stay alert; work zones constantly change

•Watch for workers and slow-moving equipment

•Obey posted speed limits; fine for a work zone violation is $300

•Minimize distractions behind the wheel

•Be patient; expect delays, especially during peak travel times

