River Valley Health & Rehabilitation hosts grand reopening

When Monarch Health Care Management bought out Wooddale Nursing Home last year, the COVID Pandemic prevented them from celebrating, said McKenzie Lydick, business intern and former resident aid.

“Due to COVID, we couldn’t celebrate, but we wanted everyone to know we are the long-term nursing home facility in Redwood Falls,” Lydick said, adding that prior to the merger with Wooddale, Monarch connected with Good Samaritan in 2019.

To finally celebrate, the new facility hosted an open house Tuesday afternoon that included a ribbon cutting ceremony. On the guest list were: Mayor Tom Quackenbush and other special guests which included their main providers, such as Hospice and the Redwood Falls Chamber of Commerce.

The staff said there were nearly 50 people come to partake of the cotton candy, hot dogs, slushies and popcorn that the staff served, and to listen to live music provided by Hammertyme, a local band.

“The people really enjoyed the different kinds of food,” Lydick said.

The party and ribbon cutting were the most visual signs of change because the building hadn’t needed any remodeling.

“It’s pretty modern and well-built,” Lydick said. “We opened up some rooms that hadn’t been used in a little while.”

Members of the Redwood Area Chamber of Commerce were also on hand to present River Valley Health and Rehabilitation with a progress award in the form of a framed certificate for their efforts in improving their business.

The place currently has 36 residents and room to share with post-surgery patients who have a need for physical therapy. The patients are under the care of the Director of Nursing, Juanita Rohn and Administrator Becky Jenniges.