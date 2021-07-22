Slice of the Redwood County Fair

Jody Isaackson
Redwood Falls Gazette

Many exhibitors and fair-goers were delighted with the Redwood County Fair in that there were plenty of attractions.

The Kent Family Circus was in town to wow kids of all ages with feats such as Ring Master Kent hammering nails into his nostrils and Princess Olivia balancing a wheelbarrow on her chin.

Princess Olivia of the Kent Family Circus did a high ring balancing act at the fair Saturday.

There were over a half dozen rides for young and old, including a new one called the Zipper. It looks like a cross between the tilt-a-whirl and the Ferris wheel.  

The lights of the Zipper filled the Redwood County Fair midway with color.
The carousel is always a favorite of the younger kids.

There were several food vendors with their special brand on pork chop on a stick, cotton candy and Italian food. And, no one forgets the corn dogs, lemonade and the mini donuts.  

Yum! Who doesn't love fair food?

Other attractions included the Paw Patrol Meet and Greet, that had families lining up three times the length of the professional building to get pictures of their tykes with their TV heroes.

Ava Jenniges, 6, of Wabasso hugged Sky at the Paw Patrol Meet and Greet during the Redwood County Fair Saturday.

The traditionally big attraction, though, were all the exhibitors. There were professional businesses, such as Julie Rath with Mary Kay and Troy Battenberg’s tackle business, to name just two of the many faithful participants.

And on the work-your-elbows-off-for-free side were the 4-H demonstrations, judging and ribbon auction throughout the week, as well as homemade bread baking.

Vesta Viking Mary Bottelberghe snuggled with her 4-H exhibit, Marshmallow, after the 4-H Ribbon Auction Saturday morning.

There were duck races and lumberjacks showing off their respective skills and some great bands in concert and the demolition derby.

Enjoy the slice of life from the Redwood County Fair in our collage of photos.

Levi Hansen showed his young calf at the Redwood County Fair. He and his calf are pictured here during the 4-H Ribbon Auction Saturday Morning.
Sporting the Grand Champion Ribbon for his prize winning-chicken is Ty Bernardy.
Jackson Guggisberg set up his Championship Sheep for the 4-H Ribbon Auction at the Redwood County Fair Saturday.
Hannah Clennon and Fly earned three Reserve Champion ribbons and three Blue at the Redwood County 4-H Horse Show last week.
Chase Kodet looks for the sponsor in the stands who won the bid on his 4-H ribbon Saturday at the fair. Kodet was named Champion Sheep Interview, among other ribbons.
Alexis Altmann displayed her rabbit exhibit at the 4-H Auction Saturday morning for booster to bid on her ribbon.
Vesta Viking Anna Krause presents her Championship Holstein Ribbon for the 4-H Ribbon Auction Saturday morning at the Redwood County Fair.
The midway was full with happy fair-goers on Friday night.