Slice of the Redwood County Fair

Many exhibitors and fair-goers were delighted with the Redwood County Fair in that there were plenty of attractions.

The Kent Family Circus was in town to wow kids of all ages with feats such as Ring Master Kent hammering nails into his nostrils and Princess Olivia balancing a wheelbarrow on her chin.

There were over a half dozen rides for young and old, including a new one called the Zipper. It looks like a cross between the tilt-a-whirl and the Ferris wheel.

There were several food vendors with their special brand on pork chop on a stick, cotton candy and Italian food. And, no one forgets the corn dogs, lemonade and the mini donuts.

Other attractions included the Paw Patrol Meet and Greet, that had families lining up three times the length of the professional building to get pictures of their tykes with their TV heroes.

The traditionally big attraction, though, were all the exhibitors. There were professional businesses, such as Julie Rath with Mary Kay and Troy Battenberg’s tackle business, to name just two of the many faithful participants.

And on the work-your-elbows-off-for-free side were the 4-H demonstrations, judging and ribbon auction throughout the week, as well as homemade bread baking.

There were duck races and lumberjacks showing off their respective skills and some great bands in concert and the demolition derby.

Enjoy the slice of life from the Redwood County Fair in our collage of photos.