Farmers market comes to town

Commuters leaving work in Redwood Falls Tuesdays this summer can be treated to fresh produce for their evening meal.

All they need to do is stop by the farmers market on the corner of Washington and HWY 19 as they exit work. There they can see a stand of about seven tents with vendor tables in the parking lot behind the family services building. the market runs from

Each booth has an array of goods that should satisfy almost anyone. The variety overlaps with fresh garden produce, but also varies in other areas such as type of baked goods and homemade crafts.

One booth is owned and operated by Kristi Lange of Row & Field, rural Wabasso.

"I've been participating in Farmer's Market's for 4 years," Lange shared. " I have participated in a few markets simultaneously over the years, which can be a challenge, especially when some markets are or aren't promoted better than others, or one market's season starts in June and another's not until July.

"When market's start late, it's a shame because then we miss out on Spring produce like rhubarb and asparagus," she said. "I stay pretty local, only traveling in about a 20 mile radius to various Market's. Most people know me for my solid scent sticks, and marmalades."

Lange said that her product list stays pretty consistent, but as the later produce comes into season, it's fun to add new canned goods, or dried herbs.

"This year has been especially fun as I was able to put in a full garden so lot's of new produce and herbs went in," Lange said. " It's just a delight to come to each market and see everyone."

Lange said that the Redwood Falls Farmer's Market runs on Tuesday's from 2-5.30p.m., and Saturday's from 9 a.m. to noon in the old M&L parking lot.

"Or come see me in Lamberton on Thursday's from 3:30 to 6 p.m. next to Cenex Gas Station!" Lange said.

Her neighboring farmers market vendors may be willing to share their stories, too. It could make for an interesting series!