Summer Splash kicks off over the weekend

Summer Splash kicked off over the weekend of June 25-27 in Redwood Falls. The big community event started with the parade on Friday night at 7:00pm. Among the highlights were the bouncy castles, which can be seen here during set-up before the event began. Celebrate Redwood Falls (the non-profit spearheading the event) did not charge this year since there were fewer inflatables as a COVID-19 precaution. However, attendees had the a wide range of outdoor activities to choose from as well. Saturday night saw the Free Pool Party at the Redwood Falls Aquatic Center followed by fireworks, games, and music.