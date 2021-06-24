Benson Man Leads Redwood Area Law Enforcement On High-Speed Chase Tuesday

Redwood Falls law enforcement agencies pursued a Benson man in a high-speed chase Tuesday evening.

The Renville County Sheriff’s Office reported to the Redwood County Sheriff’s Office that a stolen vehicle appeared to be heading towards Redwood County at about 10:28 p.m. on June 22. The vehicle was last observed at the intersection of Highway 71 and County Road 2.

After Redwood County deputies started a search of the area, they eventually located the stolen vehicle at the convenience store near Jackpot Junction Casino. The suspect fled after officers attempted to make contact with the driver, leading officers on a high-speed chase. The driver, identified as Tanner William Jarvis, of Benson, was stopped at a residence in rural Wanda, arrested, and transported to the Redwood County jail.

The Redwood Falls Police Department assisted in the pursuit.