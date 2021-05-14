2020 Wabasso Drinking Water Report released to the public

Kyle Klausing

The city of Wabasso recently notified residents that a copy of the Wabasso 2020 Drinking Water Report is now available for public inspection. Residents can also obtain a copy at the Wabasso City Clerk’s Office (1429 Front Street).

The city government works with the Minnesota Department of Health to test drinking water for more than 100 contaminants. It is not unusual to detect contaminants in small amounts. No water supply is ever completely free of contaminants. Drinking water standards protect Minnesotans from substances that may be harmful to their health. You can also learn more by visiting the Minnesota Department of Health’s webpage Basics of Monitoring and testing of Drinking Water in Minnesota (https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/factsheet/sampling.html

Drinking water used by local residents comes from a groundwater source, specifically, two wells ranging from 97 to 99 feet deep, that draw water from the Quaternary Buried Artesian aquifer.

The report found that the drinking water is “in exceedance of the action level for copper.” While copper is an essential nutrient, some people who drink water containing copper in excess of the action level over a relatively short amount of time could experience gastrointestinal distress. The report added that some individuals who drink water containing copper “in excess of the action level over many years could suffer liver or kidney damage. People with Wilson's Disease should consult their personal doctor.” Heeding the findings of the report, the city government performed a corrosion control study in addition to undertaking other actions “to make the water less likely to absorb materials such as copper from your plumbing.”

The report found that levels of nitrate, barium, gross alpha, radium, trihalomethanes, haloacetic acids, flouride, and chlorine were all determined to be well under the EPA’s standard acceptable levels.

The Minnesota Department of Health provides information about your drinking water source(s) in a source water assessment, including:

▪ How Wabasso is protecting your drinking water source(s);

▪ Nearby threats to your drinking water sources;

▪ How easily water and pollution can move from the surface of the land into drinking water sources, based on natural geology and the way wells are constructed.

Find your source water assessment at: https://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/swp/swa, or call 651-201-4700 or 1- 800-818-9318 between 8:00 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.