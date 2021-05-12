Redwood County COVID-19 vaccine tracker: 34% of people fully vaccinated

Chastity Laskey, USA TODAY NETWORK

Some 34% of people living in Redwood County are fully vaccinated as of May 11, according to data from the Minnesota Department of Health.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention considers someone fully vaccinated two weeks after they've been given a single-dose shot (Johnson & Johnson) or a second shot (either Pfizer or Moderna).

Minnesota reported 589,527 total cases of coronavirus, an increase of 1% from the week before.

The five counties with the highest percentage of their population fully vaccinated in Minnesota as of May 11 are Cook County (64%), Olmsted County (52%), Big Stone County (51%), Lake County (48%) and Wabasha County (48%).

Here are the latest numbers on COVID-19 vaccinations in Redwood County as of May 11:

How many people in Redwood County have received a COVID-19 vaccine?

38% of people in Redwood County have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 5,858 people

34% of people in Redwood County are fully vaccinated, for a total of 5,241 people

For a county-by-county look at the vaccination rollout, see our COVID-19 vaccine tracker, which is updated daily.

How many people in Minnesota have been vaccinated so far?

51% of people in Minnesota have received at least one dose of the vaccine, for a total of 2,805,983 people

40% of people in Minnesota are fully vaccinated, for a total of 2,203,606 people

We pull data on local vaccine distribution on a weekly basis. Check back for our next weekly update mid-week for the latest numbers.