Did you see Santa and Mrs. Claus?

Redwood Gazette

Santa and Mrs. Claus were spotted driving around Redwood Falls in a side-by-side in the days before Christmas! (Wait, late-breaking news — that was Santa’s helpers! Santa was too busy to drive around.) Brenda Vick and Steve Mejia decided to bring some smiles to town during this difficult time. “We got the costumes, put lights on the side-by-side and drove around ringing bells and giving kids (of all ages) candy canes,” said Mrs. Claus, err, I mean Brenda.