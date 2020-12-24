Gingerbread Houses will adorn many kids’ homes

Redwood Area Early Childhood was able to provide an “at home” family learning experience for families with children, age five and younger, within Redwood Area School District when they gave out free Gingerbread House Kits on Thursday, Dec. 17.

The gingerbread house kits giveaway was a COVID-19 safe event. Families signed up in advance to pick up the kits at school. The teachers decorated the outside of the school entrance for early childhood at Reede Gray Elementary school to look like a real gingerbread house — lights and all.

The gingerbread house kits were provided to kids and families, drive-up style. Kara Kuehn, Early Childhood coordinator, said they wanted to do something for the kids and community because it’s been a hard year with the kids doing distant learning.

“They didn't get to do fun activities like this in school,” Kuehn said. “So we were happy to be able to do this and we had a great turn out — we gave out 120 Ginergerbread House Kits!

The project was funded by the Redwood Area Early Childhood Department and Thrivent Financial.