No travel advised as blizzard blows through

The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising against travel in the following southwest Minnesota counties Wednesday due to whiteouts stirred by strong winds:

Western Chippewa,

Lac qui Parle

Lincoln

Lyon

Murray

Pipestone

Western Redwood

Western Renville

Yellow Medicine

Motorists are advised not to travel in these counties until conditions improve.

The Redwood Falls/Wabasso area is under a blizzard warning until 6 a.m. Thursday. The National Weather Service says 4 to 7 inches of snow is expected before the precipition tapers off Wednesday night.

Winds gusting as high as 55 mph are blowing snow, significantly reducing visibility. Dangerously cold wind chills as low as 35 below zero are expected overnight.