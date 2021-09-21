Hinterland Art Crawl in region on Saturday

Staff reports

A free self-guided tour of art and artist studios in southwest Minnesota will be held this Saturday, September 25, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Visitors to the crawl will be welcomed by a community of artists quietly creating and joyfully sharing their love of art in the "middle of nowhere."

"The Hinterland Art Crawl showcases art that could go unnoticed," said organizer Dan Wahl. "There are a lot of artists hiding out here in the hinterlands."

The geographic area of the art crawl area is roughly from Redwood Falls to Windom (north-south) and from Springfield to Walnut Grove (east-west). A complete map can be found on https://www.hinterlandartcrawl.com/ along with a roster of artists and samples of their work.

The art crawl is reviving. The first crawl in 2019 was successful, with several hundred people converging for the art experience. However, the pandemic put the 2020 crawl on hold, and momentum was lost. They’re building up again with the hope of sharing art and drawing more tourism into the area as well.

"Bringing rural southwest Minnesota individuals, businesses, and communities together with art is our mission," said organizer David KelseyBassett. He noted that this doesn’t happen in a vacuum. "We have to create opportunities for art and artists."

The 2021 Hinterland Art Crawl is funded in part with a grant from the Southwest Minnesota Arts Council made possible by the voters of Minnesota, thanks to a legislative appropriation from the arts and cultural heritage fund.