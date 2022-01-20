Fire & Ice Festival set for February 5 on Lake Redwood

Courtesy Celebrate Redwood Falls

Special to the Gazette

Celebrate Redwood Falls invites everyone to come and have a blast on Lake Redwood on Saturday, Feb. 5 from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Fire & Ice Festival.

Enjoy free activities and food for all ages. Bring your skates to enjoy the ice on a rink or follow the cleared trail upriver. Pick up your hot dog, s’mores kit and hot beverage and gather round one of the many bonfires. Get in on mini golf, broom ball, bean bag, Bobski racing (chairs on skis) and other games. Take a walk along the Tiki Torch Trail or jump in line at the Cornerstone Church sled rides to explore more of the Redwood River. For the big finale, the lake is going to shake again with a fireworks show at 8 p.m. No matter how you look at it, it’s a COOL way to spend your night!

After holding last year’s fireworks only show at Memorial Field, the organizers are happy to be back on the ice at Lake Redwood with a full slate of activities. Given the current high number of Covid cases in our area, masks and social distancing is strongly encouraged. To reduce crowding, activities will be spread out in a larger area and some activities like the popular Don’t Break the Ice tournament will not be held this year, although individual play is still available.

Organizers hope to see everyone out on the ice enjoying the many activities and would like to thank all of the sponsors who make this event possible including Cornerstone Church, MN Valley Snow Riders Club, Northwest Drywall, and S&S Rental. This is the eighth year of the Fire & Ice Festival on Lake Redwood. For additional updates, like and follow Celebrate Redwood Falls on Facebook at www.facebook.com/CelebrateRWF