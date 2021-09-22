Wabasso Homecoming Court announced, public invited to activities

Staff reports

Next week the Wabasso Schools will be celebrating their Homecoming Week and invite the community to come to the activities and enjoy the festivities.

•Coronation will be held on Monday, September 27 at 7 p.m.

•Volleyball Homecoming Game is on Thursday, September 30 vs. Sleepy Eye.

•Cross Country meet is on Thursday, September 30 at the Redwood Falls Golf Club.

*Homecoming Football Game vs. Tracy is on Saturday, October 2 at 5 p.m.

The Saturday game means the parade and fun in the park are also on Saturday.

The Homecoming Parade will be held at noon on Saturday, October 2. There will be a free will lunch in the park, and a bean bag tournament in the park following the parade.

There will be an obstacle course of inflatables, with free will donation, in the school parking lot, plus the Trixie and Thumper Photo Booth outside the school.

Everyone is invited to search the park area for Wabasso Rocks to be turned in at the concession stands for a treat!