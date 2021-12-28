Sleigh Your Neighbors Holiday Lights Contest winners announced

Last Thursday the Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism announced the winners of the second annual Sleigh Your Neighbors Holidays Lights Contest.

The residential division included three categories and winners received $25 Chamber Bucks. There was a group residential category with a prize of $50 Chamber Bucks to share and a Commercial category, also $50 Chamber Bucks.

Residential: “Hallmark Christmas” – 35594 Liberty Ave. “Over the Top” – 303 Smith Dr. “Classic Christmas” – 604 E. Spring St.

Residential group: “Holiday Block Party” – Dekalb St. Commerical “#SupportLocal” — Schult Homes, 201 Industrial Dr.

Congratulations to all and thanks to all who participated.