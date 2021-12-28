Sleigh Your Neighbors Holiday Lights Contest winners announced

Deb Moldaschel
Redwood Falls Gazette

Last Thursday the Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism announced the winners of the second annual Sleigh Your Neighbors Holidays Lights Contest.

The residential division included three categories and winners received $25 Chamber Bucks. There was a group residential category with a prize of $50 Chamber Bucks to share and a Commercial category, also $50 Chamber Bucks.

Residential: “Hallmark Christmas” – 35594 Liberty Ave. “Over the Top” – 303 Smith Dr. “Classic Christmas” – 604 E. Spring St.

Winner of the "Hallmark Christmas" prize at 35594 Liberty Ave.
Winner of the “Over the Top” prize at 303 Smith Dr.
Winner of the “Classic Christmas” prize at 604 E. Spring St. (blow-up lawn decorations were not inflated at time of photograph.)

Residential group: “Holiday Block Party” – Dekalb St. Commerical “#SupportLocal” — Schult Homes, 201 Industrial Dr.

Congratulations to all and thanks to all who participated.