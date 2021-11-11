Don't miss "Snoopy" on stage at RVHS — opening night is tonight!

It's opening night for the musical theater production of "Snoopy" presented by Redwood Valley High School. Showtime is 7 p.m. tonight (Thursday, Nov. 11) and Friday and Saturday nights at the Estebo Performing Arts Theater.

Theater goers will enjoy the scenes of Charlie Brown and the Peanuts gang who appear in a series of brief vignettes including spending a day at school, waiting for the arrival of the Great Pumpkin, and relaxing on a pleasant day as they imagine what they see in the clouds. Meanwhile, Snoopy tries to break the repetition of his daily life by performing one-dog "paw-pet" shows for the gang and embarking on writing the great American novel.

"After playing Snoopy in 'You're a Good Man, Charlie Brown' in college, I became an avid fan of the whole Peanuts gang and directed the show myself several years ago," said Director Whitney Hegg. "Consequently, I have considered selecting this musical sequel for some time. The script holds true to the charm and emotional sentiment of Schulz's original comic strip well, and it's been a joy to see the cast take on the challenge of capturing such iconic characters."

Cast: Shelby Burg, Verity Friese, Lauren Miller, KayLee-Kay Nelson, Valerie Plaetz, Kaylee Robinson, Wyatt Smith, Joseph Gerke, Martin Kaden, Tate Old Rock, Sofia Panitzke. Pit Band: Kendall Huhnerkoch, Ellie Nelson, Karsyn Ramey, Conner Salmon. Crew: Jenith Beske, Ella Beske, Lilyana Dixon, Samantha Gullickson, Emily Huhnerkoch, Alice Klein, Renee Robinson, Brianna Tucker.