Chamber ambassador visits resume, lots of good news to catch up on

Staff report

After a pandemic pause, the Redwood Area Chamber Ambassadors are out and about to recognize businesses for their new or continued economic investment in the Redwood Area. With lots of good news to catch up on, this is just the first installment of featured Ambassador visits.

The Mane on 2nd, First Dollar Award, 135 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, 320-400-9463. The Mane on 2nd is a multi-service beauty salon located in downtown Redwood Falls. They offer many services including hair coloring, hair extensions, eyelash extensions, and more. Pictured, from left: Ambassadors Samantha Loomis, Carris Health Foundation and Tamara Brown, American Family Insurance; Payton Determan, business owner; Anne Johnson, RACT Executive Director; Brenda Joines, Minnwest Bank and Andrea Merkel, Bremer Bank.
Vintage Vinyl, Toys and Games, First Dollar Award, 111 E. 2nd St., Redwood Falls, 507-627-2889. Vintage Vinyl, Toys and Games LLC is primarily a record store but has a lot more to offer including board games, video games, electronics, VHS, DVD, blue ray, collectibles and much more. Pictured, from left: Ambassadors Samantha Loomis, Carris Health Foundation and Andrea Merkel, Bremer Bank; Nathan Rohlik, business owner; Anne Johnson, RACT Executive Director; Brenda Joines, Minnwest Bank and Tamara Brown, American Family Insurance.
The Circle of Healing, First Dollar Award, 321 S. Washington St., Redwood Falls, 507-430-1577. The Circle of Healing offers a welcoming community approach to support for teens through Talking Circles, boxing, after school activities, Peer Recovery, and more. Pictured, from left: Ambassadors Samantha Loomis, Carris Health Foundation, and Andrea Merkel, Bremer Bank; Homer Stands and Rae Lynn Stands, owner; Anne Johnson, RACT Executive Director; Tamara Brown, American Family Insurance and Brenda Joines, Minnwest Bank.

Redwood Area Chamber Ambassadors serve as a welcoming committee of Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism by actively supporting and promoting the area and the surrounding business community. This committed group of business professionals serve as advocates for the Chamber and Business community.  Interested in joining the Redwood Area Chamber Ambassador Team? Contact them at chamber@redwoodfalls.orgor 507-637-2828 today!