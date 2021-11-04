Chamber ambassador visits resume, lots of good news to catch up on

Staff report

After a pandemic pause, the Redwood Area Chamber Ambassadors are out and about to recognize businesses for their new or continued economic investment in the Redwood Area. With lots of good news to catch up on, this is just the first installment of featured Ambassador visits.

Redwood Area Chamber Ambassadors serve as a welcoming committee of Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism by actively supporting and promoting the area and the surrounding business community. This committed group of business professionals serve as advocates for the Chamber and Business community. Interested in joining the Redwood Area Chamber Ambassador Team? Contact them at chamber@redwoodfalls.orgor 507-637-2828 today!