Colleen Marcus promoted to Executive Director - Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens

Vista Prairie Communities is pleased to announce that Colleen Marcus has been promoted to Executive Director of Vista Prairie at Garnette Gardens, 511 South Dekalb Street, Redwood Falls.

Colleen has been an integral part of Garnette Gardens leadership for nearly six years and is a well-known Redwood County resident. As Garnette’s Sales and Community Outreach Manager, she has welcomed new residents and ensured that they became comfortable in their new home.

“We are delighted to promote Colleen to her new position,” said VPC Chief Operating Officer Anna Petersmeyer. “Colleen has been a trusted resource for residents and fellow staff members for many years.”

Colleen started her senior care career in 2015 as a regional sales leader for Vista Prairie Communities (VPC). Early in her VPC tenure she also was an online marketing consultant for Redwood Valley Technical Solutions. Sales and catering leadership for the nearby Jackpot Junction Casino Hotel rounds out Colleen’s hospitality experience.

She holds a certificate in Sales and Marketing from Minnesota West Community and Technical College.

The community has served Redwood and Renville Counties for 17 years. It offers 61 one and two-bedroom apartments for seniors, as well as 16 memory care suites and nine care suites. Vista Prairie Communities is a nonprofit organization that owns nine senior living communities, providing innovative services for older adults in Minnesota, Iowa, Wisconsin and Ohio. For more information, visit www.vistaprairie.org.