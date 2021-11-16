Holiday shopping season in the Redwood area kicks off with Christmas by Candlelight

Courtesy Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism

Special to the Gazette

Redwood Area Chamber and Tourism is once again committed to helping encourage holiday shoppers to keep their purchases local and support #RedwoodArea small businesses. According to a recent national consumer holiday survey, nearly 65% of the average consumer holiday budget is expected to be spent online.

“In 2021, let’s make this holiday shopping season in the Redwood Area better than any other by focusing on supporting the very same hometown businesses that support our community throughout the year, with their generous donations and sponsorships of our community events, youth organizations, and wonderful amenities in the Redwood Area that we are known for and love,” said Anne Johnson, Chamber Executive Director.

Support local businesses by kicking off your holiday shopping season on Friday, Nov. 19, with Christmas by Candlelight – in Downtown Redwood Falls and throughout the Redwood Area. The Chamber would like to challenge you to make this year, and year-round too, all about “Shopping Local” in the Redwood Area. Give LOCAL businesses a chance with your holiday shopping, and everyday shopping, and see what products they carry or what they can suggest for your gift giving needs.

The 8th Annual Holiday Parade of Lights is back in Downtown Redwood Falls this year—at 6:30 p.m. as part of Christmas by Candlelight on Nov. 19. (Registration forms are found at www.redwoodfalls.org.) Enjoy some famous Boy Scout Chili at the Redwood Alliance Church, serving from 5 to 7 p.m., with both dine-in and to-go orders available. And be sure to check out the S’mores Station at the Gazebo on 2nd St. following the parade and enjoy a treat with our friends, Queen Elsa, Princess Anna, and their friend Olaf!

More special shopping events are planned at area businesses including a Small Business Vendor event at Functional Fitness in Redwood Falls on Saturday, Nov. 20, and Small Business Saturday events going on throughout the Redwood Area on Saturday, Nov. 27. Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism has once again been designated a Small Business Saturday “Neighborhood Champion” and has access to a number of marketing resources and promotional items to help support activities on SBS.

The Shop Local RAFFLE is launching Nov. 19 and runs through Dec. 13. Get your chance at a winning ticket—1st prize is a $500 Local Shopping Spree from Redwood Area Businesses. Prizes total more than $1,300. Tickets are available at the Chamber, and at special holiday shopping events. This is an annual fundraiser for Redwood Area Chamber & Tourism—all profit goes directly back into the community through events to be held in 2022.

Plus—the Sleigh Your Neighbors Holiday Lighting Contest is back by popular demand! More details to come in a future edition of the Redwood Gazette.

Details on all this and more at www.redwoodfalls.org