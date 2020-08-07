Due to pandemic restrictions, this meeting is a little different than usual.

The 2020 Fall sports PAC meeting, or Parent/Athlete/Coach meeting, will be held Monday, Aug. 10 at 6 p.m. in the Crookston High School auditorium.

The PAC meeting is for those students interested in playing girls’ tennis, girls’ swimming, boys’ soccer and girls’ soccer this fall.

Registration for activities is now open

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, CHS Activities Director Greg Garmen asks that only 7th graders and a parent attend the PAC meeting itself, and if you have never played a sport at CHS you should also attend.

Masks and social distancing will be required.

The PAC meeting will run until 6:30 p.m.; at that time eighth-graders through seniors are asked to attend their respective sport meeting with their coaches.

• Girls’ tennis will meet on the tennis courts

• Boys’ soccer will meet at the east soccer field

• Girls’ soccer will meet at the west soccer field

• Girls’ swimming will meet in the CHS commons