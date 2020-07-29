Norman County Raceway was back in action on last week with racing presented by Mustang Seeds and Titan Machinery. Two big weeks at NCR lie ahead. On July 30th, the NLRA Late Models will make their first appearance at the speedway since 2017. On August 6th, the fan-favorite Buffalo Wild Wings NOSA Sprint Cars will come to town.

A win by the hometown kid highlighted Thursday night for the great crowd in attendance.

Ada’s own Andy Wagner picked up his Titan Machinery IMCA SportMod feature win of the season after a hard-fought win. Ryan Veralrud of Barnesville has made himself known as a weekly front runner at NCR this year. Veralrud led the first three circuits of the 12-lap, 16-car feature until Wagner powered by him on lap four.

Once out front, Wagner had to contend with Chris VanMil of Barnesville, who already has a visit to KRJB 106.5FM Victory Lane this season. Wagner and VanMil ran door-to-door for several laps, but Wagner prevailed on the high side.

Wagner went on to score the win by a margin of 0.571 seconds at the checkers over VanMil and Rich Pavlicek of Casselton, N.D.

Todd Heinrich of Fargo was clearly the class of the field of the very competitive Norman County Implement IMCA Stock Car division. Heinrich started third on the grid and took the lead on the opening circuit. After holding off the field on a pair of restarts, Heinrich checked out and took his second win of the season at NCR.

Casey Arneson of Fargo, N.D. wasted no time working his way to the front from the fifth starting position. Arneson, who won at NCR back on July 9th, took the point from Rob VanMil of Barnesville, Minn. after a big slide job in turn two.

After that, the race was on for second as Arneson checked out to win by 4.780 seconds, equating to a full straightaway on the three-eighths mile oval.

Michael Johnson of Moorhead, Minn. came home second while Tyler Hall of Fertile, Minn. held off VanMil for third.

Tim Gonska of Brainerd, Minn. continued his dominance in the Christian Brothers Ford IMCA Hobby Stocks. Gonska came from eighth to take the lead on lap two and cruised to the win by over seven seconds of Scott Herron of Brainerd.

The win was Gonska’s fifth out of the six Hobby Stock races at NCR in 2020.

Brock Gronwold of Fergus Falls, Minn. is also dominating the Christian Motors WISSOTA Midwest Modifieds this season as well. Gronwold started third and led all 12 laps to collect his third win of the season at NCR. Hunter Hougard of Warren, Minn. came home second, followed by Jason Strand of Portland, N.D. in third.

Tye Wilke of Detroit Lakes, Minn. collected his fourth Seedex INEX Legends win of the season at NCR, but it was perhaps the hardest he’s had to work to get the win. The Braseth brothers of Alex and Ryan from Ulen, Minn. combined to lead the first eight of 10 laps. Wilke entered the fray late in the going as the lead trio raced three wide for nearly three consecutive laps. Wilke took the point using the moisture on the low side of the speedway to his advantage.

Once in the lead, Wilke pulled away to take the win. Ryan Braseth and Alex Braseth rounded out the top three.

Next week, the NLRA Late Models will highlight Thursday Night Thunder as they make their first appearance at the speedway since 2017. On August 6, the Buffalo Wild Wings NOSA Sprints will make their first and only appearance of the season.



RESULTS

IMCA Modifieds:

A Feature: 1. 2A-Casey Arneson[5]; 2. 84-Michael Johnson[4]; 3. 60-Tyler Hall[1]; 4. 40-Rob VanMil[2]; 5. 88B-Brady Petermann[3]; 6. 3S-Jesse Skalicky[7]; 7. 21-Jamie Schulz[6]; 8. 2*-Cole Babcock[8]; 9. 96-Erv Grossman[9]; 10. 57-Tom Cummings[10]

Heat 1: 1. 2A-Casey Arneson[8]; 2. 40-Rob VanMil[4]; 3. 60-Tyler Hall[3]; 4. 88B-Brady Petermann[5]; 5. 84-Michael Johnson[6]; 6. 21-Jamie Schulz[10]; 7. 3S-Jesse Skalicky[7]; 8. 2*-Cole Babcock[9]; 9. 96-Erv Grossman[2]; 10. (DNF) 57-Tom Cummings[1]



IMCA Stock Cars:

A Feature: 1. 38-Todd Heinrich[2]; 2. 40-Rob VanMil[5]; 3. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg[6]; 4. 4-Rick Schulz[3]; 5. 10R-Travis Robertson[4]; 6. 21J-Andrew Jochim[1]; 7. 57K-Derrick Kronbach[8]; 8. 76Z-John Sandvig[7]

Heat 1: 1. 4-Rick Schulz[4]; 2. 38-Todd Heinrich[3]; 3. 10R-Travis Robertson[5]; 4. 40-Rob VanMil[6]; 5. 21J-Andrew Jochim[2]; 6. 11-Kalvin Kesselberg[7]; 7. 76Z-John Sandvig[1]; 8. 57K-Derrick Kronbach[8]



WISSOTA Midwest Mods:

A Feature: 1. 2G-Brock Gronwold[3]; 2. 188-Hunter Hougard[2]; 3. E85-Jason Strand[8]; 4. 87S-Reise Stenberg[11]; 5. 33-Jeff Nelson[4]; 6. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[6]; 7. 55X-Chris Mack[1]; 8. 68-Joe Henninger[9]; 9. 32-Lindsey Hansen[7]; 10. (DNF) 69-Justin Jones[5]; 11. (DNF) 35-David McIntire[12]; 12. (DNS) 6J-Taylor Jacobson

Heat 1: 1. 5BA-Aaron Blacklance[2]; 2. 32-Lindsey Hansen[1]; 3. 33-Jeff Nelson[3]; 4. 55X-Chris Mack[4]; 5. 68-Joe Henninger[6]; 6. (DNF) 87S-Reise Stenberg[5]

Heat 2: 1. 2G-Brock Gronwold[2]; 2. 188-Hunter Hougard[3]; 3. 69-Justin Jones[6]; 4. E85-Jason Strand[5]; 5. (DNF) 6J-Taylor Jacobson[4]; 6. (DNF) 35-David McIntire[1]

IMCA SportMods:

A Feature: 1. 3X-Andy Wagner[4]; 2. 40-Chris VanMil[3]; 3. 17-Rich Pavlicek[7]; 4. 3W-Aaron Wetterlin[8]; 5. 5-Scott Jacobson[9]; 6. 12S-Isaac Sondrol[10]; 7. E6-Ryan Veralrud[2]; 8. 8J-Luke Johnson[13]; 9. 13C-Paul Colvin[5]; 10. 9-Torey Fischer[6]; 11. 22-Vince Jegtvig[11]; 12. 15-Matthew Clark[16]; 13. 2X-Brady Moore[1]; 14. 29S-Greg Schilling[12]; 15. (DNF) 12T-Brandon Tendeland[14]; 16. (DNS) 22M-Landon Maatz

Heat 1: 1. 3X-Andy Wagner[4]; 2. 17-Rich Pavlicek[6]; 3. 40-Chris VanMil[3]; 4. 2X-Brady Moore[2]; 5. 12S-Isaac Sondrol[8]; 6. 22-Vince Jegtvig[5]; 7. 8J-Luke Johnson[7]; 8. (DNF) 22M-Landon Maatz[1]

Heat 2: 1. 3W-Aaron Wetterlin[6]; 2. 5-Scott Jacobson[7]; 3. E6-Ryan Veralrud[2]; 4. 9-Torey Fischer[5]; 5. 13C-Paul Colvin[4]; 6. 29S-Greg Schilling[1]; 7. 12T-Brandon Tendeland[8]; 8. (DNF) 15-Matthew Clark[3]



IMCA Hobby Stocks:

A Feature: 1. 5G-Tim Gonska[8]; 2. 6-Scott Herron[9]; 3. B2-Brodee Eckerdt[4]; 4. 17-Nick Shumansky[1]; 5. 3XL-Brad Orvedal[6]; 6. 9-Skyla Miller[2]; 7. 33-Nate Hanson[10]; 8. 73-Todd Gettel[5]; 9. 22W-Will Miller[11]; 10. (DNF) 31X-Tim Shiek[7]; 11. (DNF) 26-Ken Crane[3]

Heat 1: 1. 5G-Tim Gonska[5]; 2. 17-Nick Shumansky[1]; 3. B2-Brodee Eckerdt[3]; 4. 33-Nate Hanson[6]; 5. 3XL-Brad Orvedal[4]; 6. (DNF) 22W-Will Miller[2]

Heat 2: 1. 9-Skyla Miller[1]; 2. 31X-Tim Shiek[4]; 3. 6-Scott Herron[5]; 4. 73-Todd Gettel[3]; 5. (DNF) 26-Ken Crane[2]



INEX Legends:

A Feature: 1. 72-Tye Wilke[4]; 2. 29-Ryan Braseth[2]; 3. 20-Alex Braseth[1]; 4. B1-Brody Carlsrud[3]; 5. D1RT-Tony Brockhouse[7]; 6. 2-Ashton Spieker[5]; 7. 19E-Elzetta Bitker[6]

Heat 1: 1. 20-Alex Braseth[2]; 2. 29-Ryan Braseth[4]; 3. B1-Brody Carlsrud[6]; 4. 72-Tye Wilke[5]; 5. D1RT-Tony Brockhouse[7]; 6. 2-Ashton Spieker[1]; 7. 19E-Elzetta Bitker[3]