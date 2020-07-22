Minnesota Crookston volleyball earned the United States Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association Team Academic Award for the 2019-20 season.

The Golden Eagles were one of 1,313 programs that earned the award.

The USMC/AVCA Award was instituted in 1992-93 and honors volleyball teams that have a cumulative GPA of at least 3.3 (4.0 scale) or 4.1 (5.0 scale) for the season.

Minnesota Crookston recorded a 3.68 cumulative GPA this past season, making the Academic Honor Roll for NCAA Division II as one of the country's top 36 programs.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @crookstonsports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.