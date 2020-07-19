The Crookston Lions Club is sponsoring its 39th annual junior golf tournament, to be held at Minakwa Golf Course on Monday, Aug. 3.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, each age group will have a designated tee time. 15 to 17-year-olds will tee off at 8:30 a.m., 13-14-year-olds at 9 a.m., 11-12-year-olds at 9:30 a.m., 9-10-year-olds at 10 a.m., and eight-years-old and under at 10:30 a.m.

Parents are being encouraged to walk the course and keep score. Social distancing is also encouraged.

Each age group will play nine holes, and prizes will be awarded to boys' and girls' medalists. Eight and under will play four holes, and all will receive participation medals.

The entry fee, which includes lunch, is $20 for nine-years-old and up, and $10 for eight and under. Those interested in registering should call Minakwa Golf Course at 218-281-1773.

All participants are being required to fill out a waiver and questionnaire.

