On Wednesday, Minnesota Crookston volleyball announced the signing of Maria Garcia Bustos, a native of Cartagena, Colombia.

Garcia Bustos, a 6-foot-2 middle hitter, is the sixth signee in the Golden Eagles' 2020 recruiting class, joining Madison Klimek, Charlee Krieg, Kenzee Langlie, Mara Weisensel and Skyla Whitaker.

“Today we add Maria to our team, and we look forward to what she will add to our program,” said head coach Sarah Rauen in a release. “We are excited to have her athletic ability in our gym, and to see her excel in the classroom and the community. Maria has many experiences that she will add to our program, and we cannot wait to get her to Crookston!”

Garcia Bustos is the first South American player in UMC volleyball history. Prior to signing with the Golden Eagles, she attended Cloud County Community College in Concordia, Kan. for two seasons.

In 17 matches as a sophomore, Garcia Bustos totaled 33 kills, an average of 0.77 per set, while also notching 22 blocks. As a freshman, she played in 27 matches and had 53 kills, while leading the T Birds with 0.88 blocks per set (60 block assists and seven solo blocks).

Minnesota Crookston went 4-24 last season and 2-18 in NSIC play.

