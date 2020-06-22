Last week, Minnesota Crookston men's golfer Connor Humble was named a Srixon/Cleveland Golf All-America Scholar, as announced by the Golf Coaches Association of America.

Humble is the second Golden Eagle golfer to receive the award, the first being Seth Heppner in 2016.

To be eligible for the award, the athlete must be a sophomore, junior or senior in the NCAA or NAIA or in their final year in the NJCAA. He or she also must have an average round score of 78.0 or lower (for Division II), compete in at least 40 percent of the team's competitive rounds, and possess a GPA of at least 3.2.

Humble's average score of 76.7 led UMC this season. He shot a season-low 72 on two occasions, and his best finish was a tie for 11th at the Bemidji State Invitational with a two-round score of 149.

Humble is going into his senior season in 2020-21.

