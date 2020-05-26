Minnesota Crookston seniors Trevor Long Jr. and Paige Pitlick were named NSIC Honor Student-Athletes on Thursday.

By virtue of being named Honor Student-Athletes, Long and Pitlick were automatically nominated for the Britton Award and the Kelly Award, presented to the conference's top male and female student-athletes, respectively.

The Britton Award went to Minnesota State football player Alex Goettl, and Minnesota State swimmer Maggie Knier received the Kelly Award.

Each of the NSIC's 16 schools nominated one male and one female athlete apiece for the Britton and Kelly awards.

Long, from Brooklyn Park, played football for the Golden Eagles, finishing with 243 tackles for his college career while playing at linebacker and safety. As a senior he played in nine games, making 41 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss and one sack. He was also a three-time NSIC All-Academic honoree.

Pitlick, from Jordan, Minn., played softball and ran cross country for the Golden Eagles. As a senior, she went 3-5 with a 2.24 ERA, striking out 61 hitters in 43.2 innings. For her career, Pitlick holds the UMC softball records for strikeouts, strikeouts per seven innings, single-season ERA and single-game strikeouts. She was named Minnesota Crookston's Outstanding Female Athlete this season.

The Times welcomes your feedback. You can send any comments or questions to our office at (218) 281-2730, Jacob Shames (405) 496-0168 or by email at jshames@crookstontimes.com.

Follow along on Twitter @CroxTimesSports and @Jacob_Shames for all the latest stories and live game updates.