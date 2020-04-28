The Minnesota Crookston athletic department announced its 2019-20 award winners virtually on Monday.

Harrison Cleary, a senior men’s basketball player, was named Outstanding Male Athlete of the Year. Paige Pitlick, a senior softball player, was named Outstanding Female Athlete of the Year.

Ben Thoma, a junior baseball player, earned Male Scholar-Athlete of the Year. Kaitlin Sikkink, a redshirt senior volleyball player, earned Female Scholar-Athlete of the Year.

The four student-athletes were selected from a pool of nominees put forth and voted on by the Minnesota Crookston head coaches.

As a senior, Cleary was a D2CCA All-America Third Team selection, an All-NSIC honoree for a third year in a row and a CoSIDA Academic All-America Second Team selection. He ended his career as UMC’s all-time leader in points, assists, field goals, 3-pointers, free throws, free throw percentage, games played and games started. His 2,846 career points rank him 16th all-time in Division II, and he is the NSIC’s all-time leading scorer with 2,107 points in conference play. Cleary averaged 26.6 points, 4.2 assists and 3.4 rebounds this season.

Pitlick owns the all-time program record in strikeouts, as well as season records for strikeouts and earned-run average and the game record for strikeouts with 13. She posted a 3-5 mark as a senior, with a 2.24 ERA and 61 strikeouts in 43.2 innings pitched. She is an NSIC Butch Raymond Scholarship recipient and an NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction pick.

Thoma, majoring in management, has a 4.0 GPA and has been a two-time NSIC All-Academic pick. A catcher and pitcher, he hit .342 as a junior and also owned a 5.19 ERA in 8.2 innings.

Sikkink has a 3.77 GPA while majoring in biology and health sciences, and is a three-time NSIC All-Academic honoree. As a senior, she notched 1.27 kills and 0.64 blocks per set and posted a .168 hitting percentage.

In addition, the Justin Knebel Award, named after the former UMC men’s basketball player and presented to a student-athlete that “exemplifies the things Justin did, being the ultimate team player who works hard on the court in the classroom,” went to men’s basketball freshman Tyrese Shines. Shines averaged 6.6 points and 2.6 rebounds per game this season.

Minnesota Crookston also honored its 12 recipients of the NSIC Myles Brand All-Academic with Distinction Award, bestowed to senior NSIC student-athletes with a cumulative GPA of 3.75 or higher and are on track to graduate.

The recipients were baseball player Bobby Chu, football players Will Cross and Logan Huso, soccer player Jacqueline Burke, softball players Pitlick, Tavia Lawson and Kayla Stangeland, volleyball players Sikkink, Sabrina Leuer, Meli Rodriguez and Alyssa Thomas, and women’s basketball player Stephanie McWilliams.

The Golden Eagles nominated Pitlick and football senior Trevor Long Jr., for the NSIC Kelly Scholar-Athlete Award and the Britton Scholar-Athlete Award, respectively. The Kelly Award is presented to the NSIC’s top female student-athlete, and the Britton Award goes to the top male student-athlete.

Long, a biology and health science major with a 3.74 GPA, was a three-time NSIC All-Academic Pick and a recipient of the Butch Raymond Scholarship.

Minnesota Crookston also honored its 53 newest members of the M Club, who will be presented with an M to signify their graduation and time as a student-athlete at a school in the University of Minnesota system. The honorees are listed below:

Baseball: Esten Beneda, Clarke Peterson, Dalton Grose, Travis Conoryea, Garrett Hohn, Bryce Jorgenson

Equestrian: Madeline Drayna, Whitney Fenna, Amanda Olson, Kristina Schroeder, Whitney Weidenborner

Football: Austin Brown, Javon Chappell, Will Cross, Logan Huso, Josh Lanasa, Trevor Long Jr., LaDerek McCray, Jonattan Mudd, Jalin Scott, Shonte Smith, Emmitt Stevens, Joe Warner

Men’s basketball: Harrison Cleary, Chase Johnson, Javier Nicolau, Malcolm Cohen

Men’s golf: Jonathan Lund

Soccer: Jacqueline Burke, Paige Pettit, Mika Rodriguez

Softball: Paige Pitlick, Tavia Lawson, Malia Pula, Samantha Proctor

Tennis: Ashley Smith

Trap: Pete Beam, Trenton Hought, David Rowe

Volleyball: Sabrina Leuer, Meli Rodriguez, Kaitlin Sikkink, Ali Schueler, Alyssa Thomas

Women’s basketball: Stephanie McWilliams, Paige Weakley, Amber Schoenicke

Women’s cross country: Caitlin Michaelis, Paige Pitlick, Samantha Proctor, Kayla Stangeland, Haley Strachan, Ashley Watkins

Women’s golf: Allison Bot, Anna Olson

Additionally, the 86 members of the Minnesota Crookston All-Academic team were announced. To be eligible for the award, student-athletes needed to be a two-year letter winner in the same sport and have a GPA of 3.2 or higher.

Jennah Anderson, Trap, Litchfield, Minn.

Pete Beam, Trap, Little Falls, Minn.

Allison Bot, Women’s Golf, Minneota, Minn.

Jacqueline Burke, Women’s Soccer, Anchorage, Alaska

Katie Buttolph, Equestrian, Yankton, S.D.

Bobby Chu, Baseball, Redwood City, Calif.

Harrison Cleary, Men’s Basketball, Oak Creek, Wis.

Anfernee Cooper, Football, Fort Worth, Texas

Paige Cornale, Women’s Basketball, Oak Creek, Wis.

Will Cross, Football, Turtle Lake, Wis.

Lindsey Daml, Women’s Soccer, North Pole, Alaska

Madeline Drayna, Equestrian, Milaca, Minn.

Alyssa Evavold, Equestrian, Battle Lake, Minn.

Whitney Fenna, Equestrian, Foley, Minn.

Scott Finberg, Baseball, Stillwater, Minn.

Bren Fox, Women’s Basketball, Norwood Young America, Minn.

Ashley Freund, Women’s Basketball, Jordan, Minn.

Kiya Gere, Women’s Soccer, Vancouver, Wash.

Tyler Goodwin, Women’s Soccer, Covina, Calif.

Deaira Gresham, Volleyball, Maplewood, Minn.

Jayden Grover, Baseball, Cooperstown, N.D.

Boyce Harr, Football, Spearfish, S.D.

Samantha Hartung, Tennis, Albany, Minn.

Paul Hendrickx, Men’s Cross Country, Butler, Minn.

Peter Hendrickx, Men’s Cross Country, Butler, Minn.

Garrett Hohn, Baseball, Wausau, Wis.

Connor Humble, Men’s Golf, Rosemount, Minn.

Logan Huso, Football, Eagan, Minn.

Chase Johnson, Men’s Basketball, La Crosse, Wis.

Rachel Johnson, Equestrian, Stillwater, Minn.

Bryce Jorgenson, Baseball, Thunder Bay, Ontario

Eli Jung, Baseball, Dickinson, N.D.

Anthony Kampa, Men’s Cross Country. St. Cloud, Minn.

Roseline Kanssole, Women’s Cross Country, Oaugadougou, Burkina Faso

Aria Kapsner, Trap, Little Falls, Minn.

April Klecker, Equestrian, Amboy, Minn.

Tyler Kropuenske, Football, Baileys Harbor, Wis.

Sydney Kruisselbrink, Volleyball, Rocheter, Minn.

Tavia Lawson, Softball, Hawley, Minn.

Jennifer Lax, Women’s Basketball and Women’s Cross Country, Sleepy Eye, Minn.

Sabrina Leuer, Volleyball, Hamel, Minn.

Katie Lienemann, Volleyball, Rosemount, Minn.

Travis Loewen, Trap, Babbitt, Minn.

Trevor Long, Jr., Football, Brooklyn Park, Minn.

Jonathan Lund, Men’s Golf, Tolna, N.D.

Hannah Macias, Softball, West Covina, Calif.

Leah Macias, Softball, West Covina, Calif.

Allison Martinson, Softball, Grafton, N.D.

Jesse Mayry, Trap, Iron Junction, Minn.

Jared McLemore, Football, Lucas, Texas

Stephanie McWilliams, Women’s Basketball, Grand Forks, N.D.

Kayley Melton, Equestrian, Yuma, Ariz.

Caitlin Michaelis, Women’s Cross Country, Marshfield, Wis.

Matt Nelson, Baseball, Afton, Minn.

Jeremy Neuman, Football, Andover, Minn.

Jordyn Newberg, Equestrian, Deer River, Minn.

Amanda Olson, Equestrian, Winsted, Minn.

Anna Olson, Women’s Golf, Fertile, Minn.

Katie Orth, Equestrian, Randall, Minn.

Darian Pancirov, Softball, Las Vegas, Nev.

Julia Peplinski, Women’s Basketball, Hustisford, Wis.

Maggie Peterson, Women’s Soccer, Princeton, Minn.

Paige Pettit, Women’s Soccer, St. Michael, Minn.

Paige Pitlick, Softball and Women’s Cross Country, Jordan, Minn.

Porsha Porath, Volleyball, Windom, Minn.

Kylie Post, Women’s Basketball, Corcoran, Minn.

Kylea Praska, Women’s Basketball, Thief River Falls, Minn.

Samantha Proctor, Softball and Women’s Cross Country, Champlin, Minn.

Brock Reller, Baseball, Grand Forks, N.D.

Conner Richardson, Baseball, Grand Forks, N.D.

Tristan Robbins, Football, Muskegon, Mich.

Beth Rockensock, Trap, Menahga, Minn.

Meli Rodriguez, Volleyball, Sarchi, Costa Rica

Mika Rodriguez, Women’s Soccer and Softball, Laveen, Ariz.

David Rowe, Trap, Duluth, Minn.

Mason Ruhlman, Baseball, Algonac, Mich.

Rena Sakai, Women’s Cross Country, Chiba, Japan

Morgan Schelske, Equestrian, Zimmerman, Minn.

Amber Schoenicke, Women’s Basketball, Marshall, Wis.

Colton Schrempp, Trap, Victoria, Minn.

Kristina Schroeder, Equestrian, Mankato, Minn.

Ali Schueler, Volleyball, Howards Grove, Wis.

Stephenie Severson, Trap, Surrey, N.D.

Kaitlin Sikkink, Volleyball, St. Charles, Minn.

Manpreet Singh, Men’s Cross Country, Punjab, India

Ashley Smith, Tennis, Staples, Minn.

Kayla Stangeland, Women’s Cross Country, Mitchell, S.D.

Hannah Stark, Volleyball, Esko, Minn.

Austin Steele, Football, La Crosse, Wis.

Marlee Steffes, Women’s Golf, Fertile, Minn.

Emmitt Stevens, Football, Albert Lea, Minn.

Beatrice Streifel, Equestrian, Hawley, Minn.

Landyn Swenson, Baseball, Devils Lake, N.D.

Ben Thoma, Baseball, Clearbrook, Minn.

Alyssa Thomas, Volleyball, Marion, Iowa

Jake Thyes, Baseball, Luxemburg, Wis.

Ben Trostad, Men’s Golf, Crookston, Minn.

Lauren Wallace, Volleyball, Bloomington, Minn.

Ashley Watkins, Women’s Cross Country, Mountain Lake, Minn.

Paige Weakley, Women’s Basketball, Kearney, Mo.

Savanna Weber, Equestrian, Silver Lake, Minn.

Whitney Weidenborner, Equestrian, Bemidji, Minn.

McKena Wilmer, Trap, Williams, Minn.

Jessica Withrow, Women’s Soccer, Gardnerville, Nev.

Anna Woidyla, Equestrian, Swanville, Minn.

