The University of Minnesota Crookston had 28 student-athletes named to the 2020 NSIC Spring All-Academic Team, 11 of which were named to the NSIC All-Academic Team of Excellence.

To qualify for the All-Academic Team, a student-athlete must be at least a sophomore, have completed at least one academic year at his or her university and must have a cumulative GPA of 3.2 or higher. Team of Excellence members need to have a GPA of at least 3.6.

The Golden Eagles were paced by the baseball team, which had 12 honorees, five of whom earned Team of Excellence honors. The softball team had eight All-Academic Team members and four Team of Excellence honorees. Men's and women's golf had three representatives apiece, while two UMC tennis players made the team.

Baseball

All-Academic Team: Scott Finberg (Sr., Stillwater, Minn.), Jayden Grover (Sr., Cooperstown, N.D.), Garrett Hohn (Sr., Wausau, Wisc.), Eli Jung (Jr., Dickinson, N.D.), Matt Nelson (So., Afton), Brock Reller (Jr., Grand Forks), Conner Richardson (So., Grand Forks)

Team of Excellence: Bryce Jorgensen (Sr., Thunder Bay, Ontario), Mason Ruhlman (Sr., Algonac, Mich.), Landyn Swenson (Sr., Devils Lake, N.D.), Ben Thoma (Jr., Clearbrook), Jake Thyes (R-So., Luxemburg, Wisc.)

Men's golf

All-Academic Team: Jonathan Lund (Sr., Tolna, N.D.)

Team of Excellence: Connor Humble (Jr., Rosemount, Minn.), Ben Trostad (So., Crookston)

Women's golf

All-Academic Team: Allison Bot (Sr., Minneota, Minn.), Anna Olson (Sr., Fertile), Marlee Steffes (Sr., Fertile)

Softball

All-Academic Team: Hannah Macias (So., West Covina, Calif.), Darian Pancirov (So., Las Vegas), Samantha Proctor (Sr., Champlin, Minn.), Mika Rodriguez (Sr., Laveen, Ariz.)

Team of Excellence: Tavia Lawson (Sr., Hawley), Leah Macias (So., West Covina, Calif.), Allison Martinson (So., Grafton, N.D.), Paige Pitlick (Sr., Jordan, Minn.)

Tennis

All-Academic Team: Samantha Hartung (So., Albany, Minn.), Ashley Smith (Sr., Staples, Minn.)

The All-Academic Team was made up of 830 student-athletes from the NSIC's 16 schools, 458 of which earned Team of Excellence honors.

Overall, the Golden Eagles had 78 student-athletes earn All-Academic recognition for the 2019-20 season.

