Former Minnesota Crookston men's basketball star Harrison Cleary took the next step towards his dream of playing professionally, signing with Duran International Sports Management.

DISM announced the signing of Cleary, a 6'1 guard, on Wednesday via Twitter.

As a senior, Cleary averaged 26.6 points, 4.3 assists and 3.4 rebounds for the Golden Eagles, capping off a career in which he scored more points than any player in NSIC history, and more points than anyone at the Division II level since 1992. Cleary's 2,846 points are 16th all-time in Division II.

Cleary was named a D2CCA third-team All-American this past season, and was also named to his third straight All-NSIC team.

Duran International currently represents over 50 players, most of whom play professionally in leagues outside the U.S.

