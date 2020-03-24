On Monday afternoon, St. James Logan Carlson and Hayden Jones were named to the Big South Conference East Division roster.

Both enjoyed breakout seasons in their first year in the starting lineup.

The junior Carlson led the Saints in points at 16.8 per game and scored in double figures in 24/26 games. Carlson showed off his long-range prowess and flashy play. Carlson buried 94 threes on the season while pacing the Saints in steals on the defensive end with 31. Carlson was second on the club in assists 3.23.

Jones, just a sophomore, scored 16.5 points per game. Jones operated inside for St. James, getting easy buckets under the basket, as well as running point for the Saints. Jones led the Saints in rebounding at 9.53 and assists with 3.3 per game and blocks with 18.

Carlson and Jones will be relied on heavily in 2020-2021 on both sides of the ball, as the Saints look to bounce back from a down 2019-2020.