Five St. James Cyclones joined over 2,000 Minnesota youth from throughout the state competing at the MN/USA Wrestling State Folkstyle Championships this past weekend in Rochester.

Kalen Hanson competed in the 10U 84 lb bracket and wrestled tough and finished the day 0-2.

Beck Johnson competed in the 12U 70 lb bracket and won his first-round match 5-2. He then faced two tough opponents and had two very close matches but fell to his opponents to finish the tournament 1-2.

Peyton Wolner competed in the 12U 117 lb bracket and had a strong start to his tournament with a 4-0 decision. He was then pinned and dropped down to the consolation bracket where he provided 2 pins of his own. Ultimately he lost his final match and fell one match short of the podium finishing his tournament 3-2.

Bryce Siem competed in the 8U 70 lb division and was the state champion in his 16-man bracket. Siem started his tournament with a fall in 1:11, followed that up with a forfeit, pinned his next opponent in 0:40 seconds and then won by an 8-2 decision in the championship to be crowned the State Champion and finish his day 4-0.

Lola Barrett competed in the 6U 40 lb bracket in the MN/USA Girls State Tournament which had 166 female entrants this year. She had an eight girl bracket and earned the title of State Champion. Barrett started her day with a fall in 0:21 seconds, followed that up with a fall in 0:24 seconds, and in the championship pinned her opponent in 0:29 seconds to be crowned the State Champion.

Barrett became the first-ever champion female wrestler for St. James

The Cyclones will hold their annual fish fry this Friday, March 13th, at the Eagles Club from 5:00-8:00 p.m. so please stop by and congratulate our youth wrestlers on a great season and support our Cyclones youth wrestling program.