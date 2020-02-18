It's not often that a team can win a game by six goals and its coach isn't entirely pleased with its performance.

It's also not often that said team can look up at the scoreboard midway through the third quarter and see the shots on goal tally favor the losing side.

But both of those were the case for Crookston boys' hockey in its 7-1 win over Park Rapids in Tuesday night's Section 8A play-in game. The seventh-seeded Pirates (5-21), though, took advantage of the opportunities they were given to ensure themselves of at least one more game this season.

"That's the coach in me, I'm never 'really' pleased. But I thought that at times in the second, we really got away from what makes us successful," said coach Josh Hardy. " ... I wanted to see a little more of our habits that we've shown in the last couple weeks here to come out in this game and really dominate from start to finish. We got a little bit away from that in the second period, but we came back in the third period and I thought we were good."

Two minutes and 15 seconds into the game, Leyton Salentine (Sr., D) ripped a wrist shot into the net. Crookston then experienced a relative drought of five minutes, until Quinn Westlake (Sr., F) poked home a rebound off of shots by Blaine Andringa (So., F) and Jack Doda (Fr., F).

Then, all hell broke loose.

Westlake's goal was the first of four in a span of four minutes: Joey Doda (Sr., F) finished off a rush that was started by Ty Hamre (Sr., D/F) to make it 3-0, Jack Doda circled behind the net and scored on a wraparound on the power play, and after Ben Andringa (Sr., F) missed the net on a shorthanded breakaway, Quincy Jantz beat Noah Dragseth (Jr., G) to get the Panthers (4-21) on the board.

With 74 seconds before the first intermission Westlake banged home his second goal from an assist by Andringa. Crookston put just 12 shots on goal (giving up eight) in the first, but scored on nearly half of them.

"If we're gonna move on in the playoffs, we have to be very opportunistic," Hardy said. " ... There were some nice plays, both of our top two lines were really moving the puck well, and offensively we were creating opportunities and getting to the net and being hungry."

Surprisingly, it was Park Rapids that came out with all the momentum in the second period. The Panthers dominated the offensive zone, putting nine shots on net within the first five minutes, and outshot the Pirates in the period 15-12.

"We got outplayed in the second for sure," Hardy said. "We gave up a ton of opportunities for them to score, and what that tells me really is that my goalie's playing well. Dragseth was great tonight, and for us to make a run in the playoffs he's gotta be our best player."

But with Dragseth (26 saves) standing on his head, the Pirates continued to take advantage of what opportunities they got. Jack Doda and Andringa teamed up on the penalty kill, Doda finding the net a second time halfway through the period to make it 6-1.

"Game kind of settled down," Westlake said. "We focused on not getting scored on instead of scoring as much."

The third period, like much of the second, remained quiet, but Jack Doda highlighted it with a power-play goal off a feed from his brother, finishing off a hat trick. The game went to running time shortly after.

"We got up on a lead and maybe we quit pressing a little more or less," Hardy said. "We thought we could sit back and be cute with the puck, and I thought Park Rapids did a nice job of really pressing back."

Seven different players registered points for Crookston and four had multiple — Jack Doda had three assists to go along with his three goals, and Westlake put up a four-point night.

For the game, the Pirates outshot the Panthers, 38-27. And while the actual game indicated a much closer game than the scoreboard showed, they're not complaining about it.

"We get to play more hockey," Westlake said. "Played pretty well today, got beat up a little bit, but all in all we got the puck in the net and got it done."

UP NEXT: Crookston advances to the Section 8A Quarterfinals on Thursday, when it will take on second-seeded East Grand Forks (17-4-2) in East Grand Forks.

The Green Wave, ranked fifth in the state, won both of the prior two matchups between the teams, each time by a score of 7-0.

"For us to beat a nice team like East Side, the motto is we gotta withstand the storm," Hardy said. "We're gonna give up a lot of shots. We know that. We wanna try to limit the grade-A opportunities, keep everything outside.

"We're only gonna get four or five chances, maybe. We gotta capitalize. And I really think for us, our focus is, we gotta jump on them early. We gotta have a great first period, and if we can get up in the first period and make them face a little bit of adversity I like our chances."

