For the moment, Caden Osborn seems content.



He walks out of the locker room, past the spot on the bench where he spent most of the last 90 minutes, and into a casual shootaround with two boys half his age. There’s a smile on his face as he ambles around the court, putting up casual 3-pointers from the right wing and more ambitious ones from behind the bench.



Here’s the thing, of course...



“You know? If I was good, I’d be playing.”



One week ago, in the second half of a typical Caden Osborn game — 18 points, seven rebounds and three blocks, with more to surely come — the foundation on which Crookston boys’ basketball rests toppled to the ground. Going up for a layup, Osborn landed awkwardly on his right leg and reacted to the pain almost immediately. The senior center slapped the wall to his left, his yells of agony turning to a grimace as trainers rushed out to help him.



Osborn spent the rest of the 87-35 loss to Badger/Greenbush-Middle River in the locker room. He didn’t play in the Pirates’ 67-36 loss at East Grand Forks last Friday, and wore a thick black brace on his right knee in Monday’s game against Barnesville, a 79-60 defeat. He’ll have a checkup on Wednesday, and Crookston remains optimistic, but according to coach Greg Garmen, “nobody knows” his timetable for return at this point. There’s a real chance Osborn has played his final minute of high school basketball.



It’s a cruel, cruel blow, and no less so because Osborn averages close to 20 points and 13 rebounds per game. But it’s not something Garmen is unfamiliar with — in his 24 years as Crookston’s head coach, he’s seen at least six stars, starters or seniors suffer serious knee injuries.



“They all seemed to handle it fine,” Garmen said. “I don't know if it’s the water here or what, but we have too many knee injuries, it seems like. Caden’s handling it just fine and hoping for good news.”



Still, there’s no blueprint for how to handle these circumstances, for the team left behind and the player himself. “It’s interesting,” Osborn admitted Monday. Much of the challenge is simply keeping his head above water.



“Nearing the end of the season, it’s really tough to sit there and watch everyone else play,” Osborn said.



On Friday, he watched everyone else score just seven points in the second half. Senior guard Walker Winjum would say Monday that the Pirates “still played like we were dependent on Caden” in East Grand Forks. It showed, of course.



In the face of many an injury, the line you often hear repeated is “next man up.” It’s certainly a beneficial mindset, but the truth is that there is no way to replace a player like Caden Osborn. Only learning to play without him.



Going into Monday, Winjum knew somebody had to step up. He decided it would be him — and so did, well, everyone else. After a sluggish start to the game, Crookston nailed 10 3-pointers in the second half, and Winjum finished with a team-high 20 points. Easton Tangquist (Jr., G) and Jack Garmen (So., G) were also in double figures, all three contributing to a second-half surge that cut the Trojans’ 32-point lead in more than half.



“We all just came out and decided we had a different mentality,” Winjum said. “We were more aggressive shooting the ball, and it was working out. … Tonight we figured out that we can put the ball in the basket without him.”



Even from the sideline, Osborn played a role in that comeback. He says he’s seen way more looks in the last two games than he ever did when he was on the court. It’s the one silver lining for him — being able to process the game in a different way from a different vantage point.



At halftime, Osborn strode to the whiteboard and started drawing. He had noticed that Barnesville was switching ball screens, so when a Pirate got the ball in the post, a smaller player would be guarding him. This mismatch meant that the Trojans’ weakside defender needed to creep in further, leaving a shooter open on the baseline. With just a marker, Osborn opened a treasure trove of scoring opportunities.



“If you drive to the middle and kick it all the way to the corner, it’s gonna be open every single time,” Osborn said. “We definitely were passing the ball a lot more (in the second half), we were moving the ball, we were shooting the ball a lot better.”



Osborn was at the end of the bench Monday, but rarely sat. After Crookston baskets, he threw up his arms and celebrated excitedly, nearly stepping onto the court numerous times. After Barnesville baskets, he brought his hands to his head in frustration.

He called out defensive assignments. He flexed after big plays. He yelled in disbelief when calls didn’t go the Pirates’ way. He took players after they came out of the game in the first half, giving them feedback and pointing out things he had noticed.



“I’m trying to keep that positive aspect, because that’s one thing we’ve always struggled with is being energetic on the bench, bringing energy to every single game,” Osborn said. “If that’s what I need to do, that’s what I’m gonna do.”



In an ideal world, Osborn will hear positive news on Wednesday and return to the team just in time for the postseason. Even if the future holds less fortune, he’ll still be giving everything he can possibly give.



But mention the possibility of Osborn suiting up once again, and the Pirates begin to salivate.



“We showed we can score the ball without Caden,” Winjum said. “Hopefully when he comes back we can continue to do that, because if you take how we played late in the second half tonight and add him into our lineup, we can be deadly.”

