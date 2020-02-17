Minnesota Crookston baseball opened its season over the weekend with a three-game series against Pittsburg State in Pittsburg, Kan.

The Golden Eagles (1-2) lost 7-6 on Friday, won 8-0 on Saturday and fell 4-3 on Sunday.

Pittsburg State 7, Minnesota Crookston 6

Friday's season opener saw three lead changes in the first five innings. The Gorillas opened the scoring in the bottom of the first, and scored again in the third and fourth innings to maintain a 4-3 lead.

Bryce Jorgensen (Sr., OF) gave UMC a 6-4 lead with a 3-run homer in the top of the fifth. But the Gorillas scored a run apiece in each of the last three innings, the winning run coming off a throwing error by Will Zimmerman (Sr., SS).

Jayden Grover (Sr., RHP) started for the Golden Eagles, going five innings, allowing two earned runs and striking out six. Gregory Diaz (Jr., RHP) struck out three in his 2.1 innings, but gave up three runs to take the loss.

David Henderson struck out six in 3.1 innings of relief to pick up the win.

Minnesota Crookston 8, Pittsburg State 0

On Saturday, the Golden Eagles were powered by 15 hits and stellar pitching from Connor Richardson (So., RHP) and Phil Hindes (Jr., RHP).

Richardson started the game, giving up just four hits in six innings, while Hindes got the save by allowing only one baserunner in his three innings.

Everyone in the Minnesota Crookston starting lineup had at least one hit. Zimmerman and Jorgensen went 3-of-5 and 3-of-6, respectively. Brock Reller (Sr., OF) had two hits, including a homer, and Landyn Swenson (Sr., OF) had two hits as well.

The Golden Eagles scored three runs in the third inning, one run in each of the fifth, sixth and seventh innings, and two more in the eighth.

Pittsburg State 4, Minnesota Crookston 3

The Gorillas plated a run in the first inning, which Scott Finberg (Sr., 3B) answered an inning later with a solo home run.

It was all Pittsburg State the rest of the way, as UMC scraped out just two hits over the next six innings and the Gorillas scored one run in the third and two in the eighth.

With the Golden Eagles down to their final out, Hjelle hit a two-run home run. They then put two more runners aboard, but Jorgensen struck out to end the game.

Ben Thoma (Jr., RHP/C) took the loss after a four-inning, five-strikeout, three-run outing. The Gorillas' starter and winning pitcher, Zach Curry gave up only one run in his five frames.

UP NEXT: Minnesota Crookston travels to Florida next week, where it will spend the next two weeks and play 11 games over that span.

The Golden Eagles open their Florida swing with a doubleheader against Point Park University on Monday, Feb. 24.

